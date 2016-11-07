The Ten Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, November 7-11

EXPAND Pizzeria Locale brings a new dessert to the table this week: Nutella pizza. Pizzeria Locale

Sources tell us that some sort of contest will be decided this Tuesday — and not the kind of contest that will be shown on the Food Network. Even if you plan to spend that evening watching the election results roll in/prepping for doomsday, there are plenty of culinary events throughout the rest of the week to keep you busy. Here are the ten tastiest:

Monday, November 7

Monday night at Frasca Food and Wine means a new dinner and wine pairing, presented this week by Eddie Gilbert of North Berkeley Import, who's bringing a selection of fine Burgundy wines. Frasca will pair these French imports with a menu made for the onset of fall. Dinner is $50 for a prix fixe four-course meal, with optional wine pairings ranging from $40 to $50; reserve a seat by calling 303-442-6966.

EXPAND Find out if chef Shahin Afsharian Campuzano made the cut on this week's Chopped at Salati's watch party. Salati Italian Street Food

Tuesday, November 8

Can Salati Italian Street Food chef Shahin Afsharian Campuzano stand the heat of the Food Network kitchen? Find out at Salati's Chopped viewing party, where you can catch Campuzano's appearance on the show and find out if he made the cut (he's not telling). Salati will offer discounted drinks and appetizers from 6 to 9 p.m. along with its full menu, and for folks interested in that other competition; election coverage will be going on until close. Admission is free; call the restaurant at 303-307-1695 with questions.

Pizzeria Locale is gearing up to dominate the fast-casual pizza scene by introducing a pair of new menu items today: cheesy bread and Nutella pizza. Made for a light snack or side dish, cheesy bread takes Locale's quick-fired dough, loads it up with cheese and finishes it off with olive oil and salt. The Nutella pizza is the restaurant's newest dessert option, with hazelnut spread and powdered sugar to polish off an evening. You can add these to your pizza party starting tonight at Pizzeria Locale's two Denver locations: at 550 Broadway and 3484 West 32nd Avenue.

Adelita's Cocina y Cantina, which has won Best House Margarita three years running, is introducing a new house marg made with Arette tequila at a tasting party from 6 to 9 p.m. today in Palenque. Find more information here.

Wednesday, November 9

GQue Championship Barbecue invites you to celebrate a year of smokin' in Westminster. The barbecue joint will be giving away 250 pork sandwiches and tasty free samples like sausage bites, wings, kettle chips, cookies and more to folks dining in. The fun begins at 11 a.m. and doesn't stop 'til the sandwiches are gone. Find out more at gquebbq.com.

At Firenze a Tavola's next wine dinner, California, Argentina and Oregon's best will face off against fine Italian vintages, with a five-course tasting menu of hearty fall Italian dishes. Italian pinot blanco goes up against Californian chardonnay with an antipasto serving of stuffed seasonal vegetables, with four more matchups on tap. Call 303-561-0234 for your ringside seat at "Italy vs. the World," or visit the Firenze a Tavola website.

Keep reading for more culinary events this week.

