The Ten Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar, March 6-10

EXPAND Head over to Salati Italian Street Food for one of many wine dinners this week. Danielle Lirette

The first full week of March is full of wine dinners in Denver; pick from the three listed below — or opt for a Scotch dinner or mezcal tasting, if you're not enologically inclined. Other options? A culinary tour of Italy, a South Broadway celebration and a dinner in the dark. Keep reading for details.

EXPAND Coperta's seating is much more comfortable than that of most Italian trains. Mark Antonation

Monday, March 6

Need a pick-me-up after a rough Monday morning? Salati Italian Street Food feels your pain. You have until noon today to RSVP for the Northfield Stapleton eatery's wine dinner tonight. Enjoy five courses (including a cheese course, braised oxtail ragù with scallion cream and smoked butter, and olive-oil cake with pickled grapes) and six wines for $75. E-mail courtneydm@salatiitalianstreetfood.com to reserve your spot, then head over to the restaurant at 8270 East Northfield Boulevard for dinner at 6 p.m.

Also tonight, Tren Coperta pulls into Coperta, 400 East 20th Avenue, bound for for southern Italy. This ongoing series offers a wine, cocktail, pasta or dessert from a different region in Italy each week through the end of April. Diners receive a "train pass" and passport-style stamp for each region visited; earn at least four stamps and you're entitled to a prize (ranging from a free dolci-and-amaro pairing to a bottle of wine, depending on the number of stamps you've acquired). Start with the Lazio region this week; call

720-749-4666 or visit copertadenver.com for reservations.

Tuesday, March 7

Mister Tuna will host a five-course Scotch dinner tonight at 3033 Brighton Boulevard. Starting at 6:30 p.m., diners can feast on dishes including salt-cured tuna with fig reduction and smoked short ribs with parsnip mousse and tomatoes, all served with high-end Scotches; tentative pairings include Talisker Storm and Dalwhinnie 15-year. Dinner and drinks run $95 per person; call 303-831-8862 for reservations.

Get cozy with your neighbors at Bistro Barbès. Danielle Lirette

Wednesday, March 8

Cozy Bistro Barbès is hosting a Passport to Europe wine dinner tonight to get you over hump day. Starting at 6 p.m., diners will sip wines from France, Spain and Italy while enjoying a five-course tasting menu. Tickets are $75; call 720-398-8085 for reservations.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse will host a Fisher Wine Dinner at 7 p.m.; executive chef Mario Hernandez is creating a menu to go with the Fisher winds. Tickets are $175 per person; call 303-796-0100.

Keep reading for more events this week.

