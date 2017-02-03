The Thirteen Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, February 3-5

EXPAND Bruz Beers is serving a unique champagne-style beer this weekend for the first time. Bruz Beers

Super Bowl LI looms large over the weekend, but football and Budweiser are far from the only attractions. Get a head start on your candy coma with chocolate festivals in Arvada and Broomfield, jump into a beer brawl, enjoy an impromptu classic car show — or just score plenty of food and drink to complement the big game. Here are some of the city's tastiest events:

Friday, February 3

Tom's Urban is celebrating its fourth anniversary all month with discounts and special drinks. For starters, any guest whose name begins with "T" will get 50 percent of his or her bill. And everyone can join in the celebration with a Tom’s Urban’s Birthday Brownie Pop Tart or Sip-Me-I’m-Irish Mule, a remix of the classic with Jameson Irish Whiskey.

Kaladi Coffee Roasters has joined a national fundraiser to support the ACLU in defending refugee and immigrant families who have been impacted by recent executive orders. Today through February 5, Kaladi Coffee Roasters will be collecting donations at both locations; Kaladi will match the first $500 collected and Sprudge, the national organization leading the fundraising effort, will match the first $500 as well. Kaladi is located at 1730 East Evans Avenue and 2823 South Broadway, Englewood.

Los Chingones is offering a weekly pop-up lunch at the Denver Tech Center location until lunch service starts for good on March 7. Stop by for a taste from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday. See the eatery's Facebook page for details.

For Black History Month, El Pueblo History Museum, 301 North Union Avenue in Pueblo, is hosting a celebration of African-American stories, song — and cuisine. Local author JoAn Gilmore-Jackson will talk about her life, Southern cuisine and her novel The Keyhole, and she'll bring tastes of some of the Southern dishes mentioned in the book for guests to share. The talk begins at 3 p.m., and admission is free. Call 719-583-0453 or visit the museum's website for more info.

State Plate, the cable TV show on the Inspiration channel, will feature the Rocky Ford Growers Association and Michael Hirakata of Hirakata Farms at 7 p.m. tonight.

Keep reading for more events this weekend.

