The Top Ten Bar and Restaurant Openings for September 2016

Our Ten Best Food & Drink Lists of the Year — So Far


The Top Ten Bar and Restaurant Openings for September 2016

Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 6:56 a.m.
By Westword Staff
El Coqui D'Aqui brings Puerto Rican cuisine to Denver.
El Coqui D'Aqui brings Puerto Rican cuisine to Denver.
Mark Antonation
September was a busy month for restaurant and bar openings, with more than twenty that made our end-of-the-month Roll Call. Here's our list of the ten biggest debuts, with links to the stories that we wrote throughout the month.

Avelina opened on 17th and Wazee streets in a space that had never been a restaurant.
Avelina opened on 17th and Wazee streets in a space that had never been a restaurant.
Mark Antonation

First Look: Avelina Opens With Chefs John Broening and Yasmin Lozada-Hissom

Jozi's Kitchen found a permanent home in Parker.
Jozi's Kitchen found a permanent home in Parker.
Facebook/Jozi's Kitchen

Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen Finds a Permanent Home in Parker

The bar at the Monkey Barrel has a big variety of Colorado craft beers.
The bar at the Monkey Barrel has a big variety of Colorado craft beers.
Mark Antonation

Beer and Carbone's for Sunnyside: The Monkey Barrel Opens

Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery are new to South Santa Fe Drive, near the Breckenridge Brewery.
Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery are new to South Santa Fe Drive, near the Breckenridge Brewery.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery Bring Wine and Pasta to Littleton

Removing two letters on the restaurant's sign proved an ingenious cost-saver.
Removing two letters on the restaurant's sign proved an ingenious cost-saver.
Mark Antonation

First Look: The Goods Opens in Place of the Good Son on September 16

Adrift reopened under new ownership.
Adrift reopened under new ownership.
Mark Antonation

Adrift to Reopen Saturday, September 17, Under New Ownership

The new cafe is smaller than the Broadway location, but all the same baked goods are packed into the pastry case.
The new cafe is smaller than the Broadway location, but all the same baked goods are packed into the pastry case.
Mark Antonation

First Look: The DTC Outpost of Maria Empanada Is Now Open

Central Market opens to the public on Sunday, September 25.
Central Market opens to the public on Sunday, September 25.
Mark Antonation

First Look: The Denver Central Market Set to Unveils on Sunday, September 25

Sing your heart out at Voicebox Karaoke, now open at 26th and Walnut streets.
Sing your heart out at Voicebox Karaoke, now open at 26th and Walnut streets.
Mark Antonation

Voicebox Opens Tonight, Bringing Private-Suite Karaoke to RiNo

Alex Rivera completed almost all of the renovations himself in just under a month.
Alex Rivera completed almost all of the renovations himself in just under a month.
Mark Antonation

First Look: El Coqui D'Aqui Opens as Denver's Only Puerto Rican Restaurant

Now read our complete roster of restaurant openings and closings in metro Denver in September.

