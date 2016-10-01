The Top Ten Bar and Restaurant Openings for September 2016
El Coqui D'Aqui brings Puerto Rican cuisine to Denver.
Mark Antonation
September was a busy month for restaurant and bar openings, with more than twenty that made our end-of-the-month Roll Call. Here's our list of the ten biggest debuts, with links to the stories that we wrote throughout the month.
Avelina opened on 17th and Wazee streets in a space that had never been a restaurant.
Mark Antonation
First Look: Avelina Opens With Chefs John Broening and Yasmin Lozada-Hissom
Jozi's Kitchen found a permanent home in Parker.
Facebook/Jozi's Kitchen
Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen Finds a Permanent Home in Parker
The bar at the Monkey Barrel has a big variety of Colorado craft beers.
Mark Antonation
Beer and Carbone's for Sunnyside: The Monkey Barrel Opens
Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery are new to South Santa Fe Drive, near the Breckenridge Brewery.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery Bring Wine and Pasta to Littleton
Removing two letters on the restaurant's sign proved an ingenious cost-saver.
Mark Antonation
First Look: The Goods Opens in Place of the Good Son on September 16
Adrift reopened under new ownership.
Mark Antonation
Adrift to Reopen Saturday, September 17, Under New Ownership
The new cafe is smaller than the Broadway location, but all the same baked goods are packed into the pastry case.
Mark Antonation
First Look: The DTC Outpost of Maria Empanada Is Now Open
Central Market opens to the public on Sunday, September 25.
Mark Antonation
First Look: The Denver Central Market Set to Unveils on Sunday, September 25
Sing your heart out at Voicebox Karaoke, now open at 26th and Walnut streets.
Mark Antonation
Voicebox Opens Tonight, Bringing Private-Suite Karaoke to RiNo
Alex Rivera completed almost all of the renovations himself in just under a month.
Mark Antonation
First Look: El Coqui D'Aqui Opens as Denver's Only Puerto Rican Restaurant
