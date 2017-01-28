The Twelve Biggest Denver Restaurant Opening Stories in January

EXPAND Pinwheel pastries from the bakery at Stella's on 16th. Danielle Lirette

How does Denver kick off the first month of 2017 after two years of astonishing restaurant growth? By witnessing some twenty January openings to keep pace with last year's numbers. From an all-day market restaurant to an Argentinian empanada shop to a glitzy, celebrity-studded steakhouse, here are a dozen of the biggest openings of the month.



EXPAND Grandma Jean's pancakes are inspired by co-owner Dawn "Stella" Cohen's childhood memories. Danielle Lirette

First Look: Stella's on 16th Brings All-Day Market and Eatery to Union Station North

EXPAND The towering whiskey bar at Hearth & Dram is illuminated by floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the restaurant. Danielle Lirette

First Look: Hearth & Dram Opens January 28 at 18th and Wewatta Streets

Yellowbelly specializes in fried chicken and chicken sandwiches. Mark Antonation

Stanley Marketplace Update: Seven Food Vendors Now Open or Coming Next Week

EXPAND Chuburger is at the corner of 35th and Larimer streets; Hotbox Roasters shares a patio space in the same building. Mark Antonation

Oskar Blues Brings Chuburger and Hotbox Roasters to RiNo

EXPAND You can't have chicken without fresh-baked biscuits. Mark Antonation

The Post Chicken & Beer Set for January 18 Opening on South Broadway

EXPAND The bubbles are flowing at STK. Danielle Lirette

First Look: STK Adds Chic Steakhouse and Lounge Concept to Downtown Denver

Lechuga's opened a second Italian restaurant on West Colfax Avenue. Mark Antonation

Lechuga's Makes It a Duo With New Lakewood Location

EXPAND Empanadas from Lazo. Danielle Lirette

Lazo Empanadas Opens in Former Buenos Aires Pizzeria Space

EXPAND This could be the best table in town for a view of the city. Mark Antonation

First Look: Il Posto Gets a New RiNo Home

EXPAND The host station is an actual tamale cart. Mark Antonation

El Jefe Opens at Cobbler's Corner in Sunnyside

EXPAND Yardbird is now open in the former home of Black Pearl. Westword

Two South Pearl Street Establishments Combine as Yardbird Opens

DJ's Colfax Cafe moved into the former home of Red Octave. Westword

DJ's Cafe Adds Third Outpost in Former Red Octave Space on East Colfax