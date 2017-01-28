menu

The Twelve Biggest Denver Restaurant Opening Stories in January

Burgers Are Big Business in Denver: Our Ten Meatiest Stories of the Past Six Months


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Twelve Biggest Denver Restaurant Opening Stories in January

Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 6:01 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Pinwheel pastries from the bakery at Stella's on 16th.EXPAND
Pinwheel pastries from the bakery at Stella's on 16th.
Danielle Lirette
A A

How does Denver kick off the first month of 2017 after two years of astonishing restaurant growth? By witnessing some twenty January openings to keep pace with last year's numbers. From an all-day market restaurant to an Argentinian empanada shop to a glitzy, celebrity-studded steakhouse, here are a dozen of the biggest openings of the month.

Grandma Jean's pancakes are inspired by co-owner Dawn "Stella" Cohen's childhood memories.EXPAND
Grandma Jean's pancakes are inspired by co-owner Dawn "Stella" Cohen's childhood memories.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Stella's on 16th Brings All-Day Market and Eatery to Union Station North

The towering whiskey bar at Hearth & Dram is illuminated by floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the restaurant.EXPAND
The towering whiskey bar at Hearth & Dram is illuminated by floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the restaurant.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Hearth & Dram Opens January 28 at 18th and Wewatta Streets

Yellowbelly specializes in fried chicken and chicken sandwiches.
Yellowbelly specializes in fried chicken and chicken sandwiches.
Mark Antonation

Stanley Marketplace Update: Seven Food Vendors Now Open or Coming Next Week

Chuburger is at the corner of 35th and Larimer streets; Hotbox Roasters shares a patio space in the same building.EXPAND
Chuburger is at the corner of 35th and Larimer streets; Hotbox Roasters shares a patio space in the same building.
Mark Antonation

Oskar Blues Brings Chuburger and Hotbox Roasters to RiNo

You can't have chicken without fresh-baked biscuits.EXPAND
You can't have chicken without fresh-baked biscuits.
Mark Antonation

The Post Chicken & Beer Set for January 18 Opening on South Broadway

The bubbles are flowing at STK.EXPAND
The bubbles are flowing at STK.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: STK Adds Chic Steakhouse and Lounge Concept to Downtown Denver

Lechuga's opened a second Italian restaurant on West Colfax Avenue.
Lechuga's opened a second Italian restaurant on West Colfax Avenue.
Mark Antonation

Lechuga's Makes It a Duo With New Lakewood Location

Empanadas from Lazo.EXPAND
Empanadas from Lazo.
Danielle Lirette

Lazo Empanadas Opens in Former Buenos Aires Pizzeria Space

This could be the best table in town for a view of the city.EXPAND
This could be the best table in town for a view of the city.
Mark Antonation

First Look: Il Posto Gets a New RiNo Home

The host station is an actual tamale cart.EXPAND
The host station is an actual tamale cart.
Mark Antonation

El Jefe Opens at Cobbler's Corner in Sunnyside

Yardbird is now open in the former home of Black Pearl.EXPAND
Yardbird is now open in the former home of Black Pearl.
Westword

Two South Pearl Street Establishments Combine as Yardbird Opens

DJ's Colfax Cafe moved into the former home of Red Octave.
DJ's Colfax Cafe moved into the former home of Red Octave.
Westword

DJ's Cafe Adds Third Outpost in Former Red Octave Space on East Colfax

Related Stories

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Stella's on 16th
More Info
More Info

1550 Wewatta St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

stellason16th.com

miles
Hearth & Dram
More Info
More Info

1801 Wewatta St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

www.hd2017.com

miles
Yellowbelly
More Info
More Info

2501 Dallas St.
Aurora, Colorado 80010

720-259-2393

www.yellowbellychicken.com/locations

miles
Chuburger
More Info
More Info

3490 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

720-668-9167

oskarbluesfooderies.com/chuburger

miles
The Post Chicken & Beer
More Info
More Info

2200 S. Broadway
Denver, Colorado 80210

www.postchickenandbeer.com/hours-locations/rosedale

miles
STK
More Info
More Info

1550 Market St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

720-597-8010

togrp.com/venue/stk-denver

miles
Lechuga's Italian Restaurant
More Info
More Info

7475 W. Colfax Ave.
Lakewood, Colorado 80214

lechugasitalian.com

miles
Lazo Empanadas
More Info
More Info

1319 22nd Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80205

303-296-6710

facebook.com/lazofoods

miles
Il Posto
More Info
More Info

2601 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-394-0100

www.ilpostodenver.com

miles
El Jefe
More Info
More Info

2450 W. 44th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80211

720-389-7615

www.eljefedenver.com

miles
Yardbird
More Info
More Info

1529 S. Pearl St.
Denver, Colorado 80210

miles
DJ's Colfax Cafe
More Info
More Info

1490 Eudora St.
Denver, Colorado 80220

720-541-7467

breakfastdenver.co

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >