The Twelve Biggest Denver Restaurant Opening Stories in January
Pinwheel pastries from the bakery at Stella's on 16th.
Danielle Lirette
How does Denver kick off the first month of 2017 after two years of astonishing restaurant growth? By witnessing some twenty January openings to keep pace with last year's numbers. From an all-day market restaurant to an Argentinian empanada shop to a glitzy, celebrity-studded steakhouse, here are a dozen of the biggest openings of the month.
Grandma Jean's pancakes are inspired by co-owner Dawn "Stella" Cohen's childhood memories.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Stella's on 16th Brings All-Day Market and Eatery to Union Station North
The towering whiskey bar at Hearth & Dram is illuminated by floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the restaurant.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Hearth & Dram Opens January 28 at 18th and Wewatta Streets
Yellowbelly specializes in fried chicken and chicken sandwiches.
Mark Antonation
Stanley Marketplace Update: Seven Food Vendors Now Open or Coming Next Week
Chuburger is at the corner of 35th and Larimer streets; Hotbox Roasters shares a patio space in the same building.
Mark Antonation
Oskar Blues Brings Chuburger and Hotbox Roasters to RiNo
You can't have chicken without fresh-baked biscuits.
Mark Antonation
The Post Chicken & Beer Set for January 18 Opening on South Broadway
The bubbles are flowing at STK.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: STK Adds Chic Steakhouse and Lounge Concept to Downtown Denver
Lechuga's opened a second Italian restaurant on West Colfax Avenue.
Mark Antonation
Lechuga's Makes It a Duo With New Lakewood Location
Empanadas from Lazo.
Danielle Lirette
Lazo Empanadas Opens in Former Buenos Aires Pizzeria Space
This could be the best table in town for a view of the city.
Mark Antonation
First Look: Il Posto Gets a New RiNo Home
The host station is an actual tamale cart.
Mark Antonation
El Jefe Opens at Cobbler's Corner in Sunnyside
Yardbird is now open in the former home of Black Pearl.
Westword
Two South Pearl Street Establishments Combine as Yardbird Opens
DJ's Colfax Cafe moved into the former home of Red Octave.
Westword
DJ's Cafe Adds Third Outpost in Former Red Octave Space on East Colfax
