The Twelve Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, January 16-20

Meet and greet the finest bovines of the Stock Show at the Brown Palace this Friday. Danielle Lirette

Denver food events are coming fast and furious in the new year, with Stock Show-inspired functions, tasty fundraisers, new bold beers, sumptuous dinners and a long-anticipated fried-chicken joint opening its doors. Here are the ten tastiest food events this week.

Monday, January 16

Twenty-five Denver-area shoppers who have at least one WhiteWave product in their Safeway carts will have their entire shopping trip paid for today. From 3 to 6 p.m., scouts will be at five Safeways — 3325 28th Street in Boulder, 880 South Perry Street in Castle Rock, 1601 Coalton Road in Superior, 2150 South Downing Street and 3800 West 44th Avenue — and will choose five lucky winners at each store. WhiteWave brands include Earthbound Farm, Silk, Horizon, International Delight and So Delicious.

Mondays are a little more romantic in 2017, with the return of Bistro Vendôme's Monday Movie Night. Every Monday at 5:30 and 8:15 p.m., screenings of French-flavored films are paired with a prix-fixe menu. Tonight's selection is the French culinary rom-com Mostly Martha (remade in America as No Reservations), and seats are $55 per person. Inquire about reservations at 303-825-3232, and stay tuned to Bistro Vendôme's site to check out the upcoming screenings.

Tuesday, January 17

A century of history is behind a new beer brewing at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. Inspired by both the 1858 Rush to the Rockies and the southern Colorado landscape, the resort's food and beverage crew collaborated with local brewery Red Leg Brewing Company to create the Seven Falls Prospector’s Pick Kölsch. You'll get your chance to sample this long-awaited brew tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at the hotel's Golden Bee bar, 1 Lake Avenue, at a launch party and first tapping. After tonight, the beer will be available in cans and to sample at the Red Leg taproom.

EXPAND Fried-chicken sandwiches are coming to South Broadway with the Post Chicken and Beer. Danielle Lirette

Wednesday, January 18

TAG welcomes Bostonian Tyler Kinnett for 2017's first guest-chef dinner. Head of Harvard Square institution Harvest, Kinnett will team up with Troy Guard for five courses and cocktails starting at 6 p.m. Drawing on both chefs' commitment to seasonal cuisine, the meal will be heavy on wintry proteins and root vegetables. The dinner is $85 per person or $125 with wine pairings; call TAG for reservations at 303-996-9985.

Feel better than usual about drinking tequila, at a benefit at Lola for North High theater's latest production. The $50 admission includes drinks with Proximus Tequila and appetizers, and will help put on Lin-Manuel Miranda's Manhattan musical In the Heights. The reception runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. tonight; RSVP by sending an e-mail to rebecca_caldwell@dpsk12.org or by calling 720-424-1495.

South Broadway will be approximately 68 percent crispier starting tonight, as the long-anticipated Post Chicken and Beer finally opens. The second offshoot from the Post Brewing Co. in Lafayette will offer a refreshed menu with new dishes like a salad of arugula and oven roasted mushrooms and an egg-salad BLT, along with the famous fried or Nashville hot chicken by the bird or between buns. The restaurant also offers drafts from Post Brewing Co., as well as rotating taps from local breweries. Starting tonight at 4 p.m., this Post will be open daily for dinner and for brunch on Saturday and Sunday, with lunch service to begin soon.

Read on for more food events happening this Thursday and Friday.

EXPAND Del Frisco's Grille invites you to a bourbon dinner this Thursday. Del Frisco's

Thursday, January 19

Arugula's next winter wine dinner veers from the Italian coast to Jerez and Poboleda for a Tour of Spain. Chef Alec Schuyler spent a year in the country, and along with Kiki Cain of Classic Wines importers, he'll take diners through five courses hewing closely to Spanish standards. Seats are $79 per person with wine pairings; call 303-443-1365 to inquire about reservations.

To complement the National Western Stock Show, Del Frisco's Grille in Cherry Creek is offering a hearty bourbon dinner tonight. Four courses like root-beer-braised beef pot roast will be paired with Kentucky bourbons like Basil Hayden's and Knob Creek, poured into unique cocktails. It's $75 per person to partake; give Del Frisco's a call at 303-320-8529 to make your reservation.

Your Chipotle burrito could help benefit Colorado Youth at Risk tonight. Stop by the Chipotle outlet at 2500 East Colfax Avenue between 4 and 8 p.m., mention the CYAR fundraiser, and 50 percent of your purchase will go to the organization.

Modern Edge Events and Catering is hosting an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. at its new location at 1000 Depot Hill in Broomfield, complete with cocktails, appetizers and a dessert station. Find out more here.

Friday, January 20

It may seem like a crazy idea, but it's a Denver tradition 72 years old: The champion steer of the National Western Stock Show will preside over afternoon tea at the Brown Palace. At 11 a.m. today, the Grand Champion bovine will make his entrance into the Palace's atrium, where onlookers can take photos and hobnob with rodeo royalty until 1 p.m. Gawking is free, but the Brown is also offering a VIP luncheon and buffet to benefit There With Care, a local nonprofit supporting families with children dealing with serious illnesses. Admission to the luncheon is $125 per person; e-mail invite@brownpalace.com to inquire about tickets.

For the third year, Colorado Plus Brew Pub is hosting the Big Barrel-Aged Beers Festival. If the beer's rare, aged with care, and the ABV is way up there, you may just find it here. Look for imperial stouts, imperial Porters, barleywines and other strong brews from breweries like Great Divide, Dry Dock, Epic, Verboten and more. Along with Colorado Plus's own contributions, these special beers will be on offer throughout the weekend, from today at 11 a.m. to close on Sunday. Head to the Facebook event page for more updates.

