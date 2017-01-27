The Twelve Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, January 27-29

Grab a good fortune for the Year of the Rooster at Ace this weekend. Katie Langley

The Year of the Rooster is nearly upon us, with Chinese New Year traditions celebrated at restaurants like Lucky Cat and Ace. But it's not too late to say goodbye to the Year of the Monkey, with a late-night ski party, a long-running beer festival and a cocktail competition. Also this weekend: unlimited crab for brunch, or beer and booze aplenty. Here are the twelve tastiest food events around town:

Friday, January 27

The second of the Source's After Hours parties goes down after the SIA Snow Show, where pounding beats and poured cocktails will help attendees achieve that just-off-the-slopes look. Starting at 11 p.m.,

DJ Soigné Vest will be on the boards and the RiNo Yacht Club will serve a special cocktail menu, featuring adult Capri Sun pouches, milk punch with jelly beans, and the star of the evening: $2 Montucky Cold Snacks. The party goes until 2 a.m., and admission is free for those 21 and over. Get more details at the Facebook event page.

Denverites don't need much of an excuse to turn any weekend into a mini-beer fest, what with so many craft breweries to visit and new beers to sample. But if you want to taste a broad range of beers in a specific style, let the pros handle the beer wrangling so that you can get down to drinking. The Winter Brew Fest gathers the best seasonal beers from Colorado and beyond under one roof at Mile High Station from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight and tomorrow. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite; pick a night for a $35 general admission ticket or spring for VIP at $45, which gets you in the door an hour early and includes a beer-and-cheese sampling. Otherwise, you can take your chances at the door for $10 more, cash only.

The latest round of the annual Pairsine Mixology and Culinary Competition is dubbed “Shaken Not Stirred” and presents the ten top-scoring winners from the 2016 Denver International Spirits Competition. Up to ten mixologists will each be assigned one spirit and given the task of creating a custom cocktail with it; the mixologist will be paired with a chef, who'll have the job of creating a gourmet food pairing. The culinary competition runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Omni Interlocken Resort in Broomfield; get tickets, $75, here.

Lucky Pie Pizza & Tap House in LoDo is toasting veterans tonight. Your purchase of whiskey, moonshine and vodka from Vail-based 10th Mountain Distillery goes directly to benefit the Vail Veterans Program. Guest bartenders from the distillery and Inspirato will be making special cocktails with the goods. The benefit begins at 4 p.m. and goes until close.

The soon-to-open Dairy Block development in LoDo needs quite the labor pool to power the new Maven Hotel and Kachina Southwestern Grill, and to that end, Sage Hospitality Group is holding job fairs this weekend for more than 140 positions, from hospitality professionals to cooks and bartenders. The fair will be held inside the Oxford Hotel, with interviews for the Maven happening today from 2 to 6 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and for Kachina tomorrow from 2 to 6 p.m. Fill out an application and get more info at Sage's online job site.

Keep reading for events Saturday and Sunday.

