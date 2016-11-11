The Twelve Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, November 11-13

EXPAND Longmont gets wild at Left Hand Nitro Fest. Brandon Marshall

On Veterans Day, we honor those serving, those who have served and those who love them. Restaurants all over the Front Range will honor veterans with special deals — ranging from free doughnuts to free beers to free meals — for any retired or active-duty military member in uniform or with a valid military ID. That's not all that's happening this weekend, of course. Start with unlimited bites and booze at brunch, sample new beers and fine wines, feel the power of the dark side (of chocolate) and get down at one of the wildest parties Longmont has ever seen. Take a look at the ten tastiest events this weekend:

Friday, November 11

First Bite Boulder, Boulder County's restaurant week, runs tonight through November 19, with special prix fixe menus at more than fifty local restaurants, from iconic eateries to new favorites, from the Pearl Street Mall to Lyons. The three-course offerings run $29, with beverage pairings extra; see firstbiteboulder.com for participating restaurants and menus.

The annual Cheers for the Holidays fundraiser marries a tour through local wineries with a benefit for at-risk kids. Enjoy a variety of wines from Front Range wineries like Redstone Meadery and Black Art Cellars, as well as appetizers and desserts from local restaurants and beer from nearby breweries. The event also includes live music entertainment and a silent auction. Veterans receive discounted tickets, and funds raised go to Ralston House, providing a safe place for children who have been abused. Tickets are $40 or $60 for the VIP treatment; get yours at the Arvada Festivals site.

In what promises to be a wild soccer matchup, the U.S. Men's National Team takes on Mexico at 5:45 p.m. Both Thirsty Lion Union Station and Thirsty Lion Cherry Creek are offering watching parties, with top-of-the-line audio and video systems. Catch happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. for $4 featured pints, house margaritas, well drinks and featured wines, as well as food deals. And stay for a second happy hour from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. Find details on the Thirsty Lion website.

