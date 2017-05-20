The Twenty Hottest New Restaurants to Open So Far This Year
The beautiful new dining room at Concourse.
Danielle Lirette
With the opening of White Pie, the Uptown pizzeria from the owners of Dos Santos Taqueria, we're taking the opportunity to look back on the year's restaurant openings so far. There have been plenty of big-name launches from top Denver chefs like Lon Symensma, Andrea Frizzi, Elise Wiggins, Dave Query and Justin Cucci, plus some exciting debuts from newcomers to the city. Here are the twenty hottest restaurant openings of 2017 so far, with links to our original coverage. How many have you been to?
A wood-fired oven and a few hundred wine bottles are all that's needed for decor at White Pie.
Mark Antonation
First Look: Dos Santos Brothers Open White Pie
Look for thiis ghost sign from the 1930s and you'll find Goed Zuur.
Sarah Cowell
Goed Zuur, a Sour-Only Beer Bar, Elevates Denver's Beer-and-Food Game
Villagran was nearly six years in the making, but is now open on West Alameda Avenue.
Mark Antonation
Villagran Restaurante Is Finally Open on West Alameda Avenue
Humboldt calamari with lemon emulsion, potatoes and pickled celery hearts at Concourse.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Concourse Restaurant Moderne Lands at Stapleton
Whole shrimp with goat-cheese grits and chorizo at Tupelo Honey.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Tupelo Honey Brings Southern Charm to Union Station North
Chicken kofta on a skewer at El Five.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: El Five Rises High Above Lower Highland
The wood-burning oven at Cattivella turns out far more than just pizza.
Mark Antonation
Cattivella Opens as Eastbridge Stapleton's First Restaurant
Copper and brick give the bar a lived-in feel at Millers & Rossi.
Mark Antonation
Millers & Rossi Combines Art Gallery and Speakeasy on Walnut Street
There's a new breakfast joint in the Rosedale neighborhood.
Mark Antonation
Morning Collective Begins Breakfast and Lunch Service on South Broadway
An assortment Navajo fry-bread tacos at Kachina.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Kachina and Poka Lola Social Club Open at New Maven Hotel Downtown
Ras Kassa's found a new home in Lafayette.
Mark Antonation
Ras Kassa's Returns With New Boulder County Ethiopian Restaurant
Quality Italian opened in Cherry Creek in March.
Mark Antonation
First Look: Quality Italian Brings Manhattan Style to Cherry Creek's Halcyon Hotel
Low's interior combines modern and rustic.
Danielle Lirette
Low Country Kitchen Opens in Former Vita Space
Three-cheese polenta topped with 140-degree eggs makes for a hearty breakfast or comforting dinner at Olive & Finch.
Mark Antonation
The New Cherry Creek Olive & Finch Opens
The towering whiskey bar at Hearth & Dram is illuminated by floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the restaurant.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Hearth & Dram Opens at 18th and Wewatta Streets
Stella's on 16th was one of very few January openings from first-time restaurant owners.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Stella's on 16th Brings All-Day Market and Eatery to Union Station North
Chuburger is half of the new RiNo offerings from Oskar Blues, along with coffee and doughnuts at Hotbox Roasters.
Mark Antonation
Oskar Blues Brings Chuburger and Hotbox Roasters to RiNo
The Post Chicken & Beer says hello to the Rosedale neighborhood.
Mark Antonation
The Post Chicken & Beer Adds Outpost on South Broadway
Colorado bass with romanesco, carrot and ramps at Il Posto.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Il Posto Gets a New RiNo Home
At El Jefe, the host station is an actual tamale cart.
Mark Antonation
