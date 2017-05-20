The Twenty Hottest New Restaurants to Open So Far This Year

EXPAND The beautiful new dining room at Concourse. Danielle Lirette

With the opening of White Pie, the Uptown pizzeria from the owners of Dos Santos Taqueria, we're taking the opportunity to look back on the year's restaurant openings so far. There have been plenty of big-name launches from top Denver chefs like Lon Symensma, Andrea Frizzi, Elise Wiggins, Dave Query and Justin Cucci, plus some exciting debuts from newcomers to the city. Here are the twenty hottest restaurant openings of 2017 so far, with links to our original coverage. How many have you been to?

EXPAND A wood-fired oven and a few hundred wine bottles are all that's needed for decor at White Pie. Mark Antonation

First Look: Dos Santos Brothers Open White Pie

EXPAND Look for thiis ghost sign from the 1930s and you'll find Goed Zuur. Sarah Cowell

Goed Zuur, a Sour-Only Beer Bar, Elevates Denver's Beer-and-Food Game

EXPAND Villagran was nearly six years in the making, but is now open on West Alameda Avenue. Mark Antonation

Villagran Restaurante Is Finally Open on West Alameda Avenue

EXPAND Humboldt calamari with lemon emulsion, potatoes and pickled celery hearts at Concourse. Danielle Lirette

First Look: Concourse Restaurant Moderne Lands at Stapleton

EXPAND Whole shrimp with goat-cheese grits and chorizo at Tupelo Honey. Danielle Lirette

First Look: Tupelo Honey Brings Southern Charm to Union Station North

EXPAND Chicken kofta on a skewer at El Five. Danielle Lirette

First Look: El Five Rises High Above Lower Highland

EXPAND The wood-burning oven at Cattivella turns out far more than just pizza. Mark Antonation

Cattivella Opens as Eastbridge Stapleton's First Restaurant

EXPAND Copper and brick give the bar a lived-in feel at Millers & Rossi. Mark Antonation

Millers & Rossi Combines Art Gallery and Speakeasy on Walnut Street

EXPAND There's a new breakfast joint in the Rosedale neighborhood. Mark Antonation

Morning Collective Begins Breakfast and Lunch Service on South Broadway

EXPAND An assortment Navajo fry-bread tacos at Kachina. Danielle Lirette

First Look: Kachina and Poka Lola Social Club Open at New Maven Hotel Downtown

Ras Kassa's found a new home in Lafayette. Mark Antonation

Ras Kassa's Returns With New Boulder County Ethiopian Restaurant

EXPAND Quality Italian opened in Cherry Creek in March. Mark Antonation

First Look: Quality Italian Brings Manhattan Style to Cherry Creek's Halcyon Hotel

EXPAND Low's interior combines modern and rustic. Danielle Lirette

Low Country Kitchen Opens in Former Vita Space

EXPAND Three-cheese polenta topped with 140-degree eggs makes for a hearty breakfast or comforting dinner at Olive & Finch. Mark Antonation

The New Cherry Creek Olive & Finch Opens

EXPAND The towering whiskey bar at Hearth & Dram is illuminated by floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the restaurant. Danielle Lirette

First Look: Hearth & Dram Opens at 18th and Wewatta Streets

EXPAND Stella's on 16th was one of very few January openings from first-time restaurant owners. Danielle Lirette

First Look: Stella's on 16th Brings All-Day Market and Eatery to Union Station North

Chuburger is half of the new RiNo offerings from Oskar Blues, along with coffee and doughnuts at Hotbox Roasters. Mark Antonation

Oskar Blues Brings Chuburger and Hotbox Roasters to RiNo

EXPAND The Post Chicken & Beer says hello to the Rosedale neighborhood. Mark Antonation

The Post Chicken & Beer Adds Outpost on South Broadway

EXPAND Colorado bass with romanesco, carrot and ramps at Il Posto. Danielle Lirette

First Look: Il Posto Gets a New RiNo Home

EXPAND At El Jefe, the host station is an actual tamale cart. Mark Antonation

El Jefe Opens at Cobbler's Corner in Sunnyside