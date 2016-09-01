The Twenty Tastiest Events in Denver Over Labor Day Weekend

EXPAND A Taste of Colorado headlines a long weekend of tasty events. Brandon Marshall

Labor Day weekend can taste bittersweet: It's a long holiday weekend, which is always welcome, but it also ushers in the unofficial end of summer. So get out there and have some fun — and lots of food. The Taste of Colorado runs all weekend in Civic Center Park, but there are events all over town. Keep reading for the tasty details on the twenty tastiest events on Denver's Labor Day weekend calendar.

Thursday, September 1

In honor of No Kid Hungry Month, No Kid Hungry Colorado is launching its Culinary Cricket Challenge today. Over the next four weeks, five chefs a week will highlight a unique challenge ingredient in a weekend special, then “hop” a new surprise ingredient to the next group of chefs; the series will culminate with a big bash October 2. This weekend the challenge lands at Jax Fish House Glendale, the Way Back, Bar Dough, El Chingon and Blackbelly. All proceeds from the specials they sell will benefit Cooking Matters Colorado and the work of Colorado's No Kid Hungry. For more information, check out cookingmatters.org or the Challenge Facebook page.

The Tavern Uptown is kicking off a five-day celebration before it closes for a massive remodel, with live entertainment every day and discounts increasing through Monday. Today you get 10 percent off on all food and beverages; by September 5, the discount will be 50 percent — and after last call, the neighborhood joint will close for renovation. Contact the bar at 303-830-9210.

Friday, September 2

You know summer is wrapping up when A Taste of Colorado rolls into Civic Center Park. The Labor Day weekend mainstay will bring food from over fifty restaurants, drinks, carnival rides, live music, shopping, games and more to Denver today through Monday, September 5. As always, admission is free, but you'll want to bring some cash for food and drink tickets. Get all the details at atasteofcolorado.com.

Water Valley Ranch in Wyoming has teamed up with Denver's own Elise Wiggins for a weekend celebrating food and outdoor activities. The culinary retreat gets under way this evening with cocktails followed by a five-course dinner prepared by Wiggins. On Saturday, learn to cook like a pro at a cooking class hosted by Wiggins or spend the day on the Encampment River fly-fishing, then enjoy cocktails and another five-course dinner with wine pairings. The weekend getaway is $700 for adults and $300 for children; grab your tickets here.

Infinite Monkey Theorem is hosting its monthly First Friday event from 5 to 10 p.m. today, with music by Ejay the DJ and art by photographer David Sands. Skadi’s food truck will be serving food and, of course, the winery will have beverages. A portion of sales will go towards the University of Colorado Cancer Center; find more information at theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com.

In celebration of the long weekend, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House will be running a baby-back ribs special all weekend long., as well as offering 30 percent off on all bottles of wine. Contact the restaurant at 303-796-0100, for reservations and more information.

Tunes, Brews & Wormwood #2 is worming into Strange Craft Beer Company, putting on a live comedy/improv show at 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. tomorrow. Tickets are $15, and available here.

