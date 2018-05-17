Lisa Lapp Closing the Village Cork After Sixteen Years

The sad news showed up on the Village Cork's Facebook page last week. Wrote owner Lisa Lapp: "After 16 1/2 years of laughter, friends, great loves and incredible wine and food, I have made the decision to close The Village Cork." Over the years, the Cork had evolved from an intimate wine bar to a gathering place and top eatery for Platt Park neighbors, but the restaurant, at 1300 South Pearl Street, will close after dinner service on Saturday, June 30.

"I'm just pooped," explains Lapp. "I've been in the restaurant business for 38 years, and owning my own for sixteen and a half. It just hit me — I'm done."

It's been a difficult decision, especially when she considers her staff and customers, but Lapp says the daily grind of never-ending problems has taken its toll. "I love it when I walk in and see my staff and all my fabulous customers — that's the fun part," she adds. "My staff is more family than staff...and a lot of my guests have become family, too. I met my husband here."