The Whiskey Biscuit Adds to the Downtown Englewood Bar Scene

Whiskey and biscuits are now being served on South Broadway. Courtesy of the Whiskey Biscuit

Whiskey and biscuits are now being served under one roof at the aptly named Whiskey Biscuit in downtown Englewood. The unlikely combo comes courtesy of three former Wynkoop Brewing Co. bartenders: Aaron Hatle, Al Courtney and Brian Poyner, who opened their new bar and eatery at 3299 South Broadway last week.

Biscuits provide the base of several sandwiches, stuffed or topped with the likes of fried chicken; roasted poblano peppers with fresh mozzarella and tomato jam; Cincinnati chili and Fritos; or a fried egg, cheddar and breakfast meat. There's also a biscuits-and-gravy plate that Hatle says has even home-cooking experts hanging their heads in defeat. "We had a grandma come in and tell us our biscuits and gravy were the best she'd ever had — even her own," he notes.

Chef Jeremy Gable, previously of Euclid Hall, has added other nutty takes on comfort-food classics, like PB & J tater tots (where the J stands for "jalapeño"); a tot kabob that alternates crispy potato cylinders with caramelized pearl onions and whiskey-glazed pork belly; and a fried-bologna sandwich with sweet pickled onion, roasted-garlic aioli and whiskey barbecue sauce. A separate brunch menu adds to the fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. The kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily (and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays), though the bar will stay open later.

Of course, whiskey — in the form of bourbon, Scotch and rye — is one of the main draws at the bar; Hatle says the Biscuit started out with a moderate but interesting selection and will continue to add new bottles weekly. There are also 24 tap handles, pouring what Hatle calls a "Colorado-driven" selection. Those include a few beers you won't find at many other places: Hold Steady from Ratio Beerworks and a Belgian dubbel from Wonderland Brewing, both of which are only available at the breweries and the Whiskey Biscuit. And the three owners' former employer is providing B3K black lager, which Hatle points out is getting harder to find outside of the Wynkoop itself.

The bar and restaurant is located at the corner of South Broadway and Floyd Street in a former mattress store, so the new owners had to build out a new kitchen and dining room before opening. But Hatle says the project was definitely worth the time and effort given the building's distinct character, which struck him as a perfect restaurant location from the moment he saw it. The Biscuit joins the Gothic Theatre and Moe's Bar B Que on an increasingly lively block with plenty of dining, drinking and entertainment options, from live music to bowling at Moe's to a distillery tasting room at Devil's Head just around the corner — and now, whiskey and biscuits.

