There... Launches Bici and Fresh-Made Gelato In LoHi

Tucked beneath a modern residential building in LoHi resides there..., a restaurant that now serves fresh gelato and pantry goods through its newly christened market, Bici. The idea, says co-owner Oren Cohen, is to provide staples to the neighborhood that include milk, canned beans, chips, dried pasta and an array of housemade "adult snack food": hummus, roasted nuts and dipping sauces, for example. It also includes a whole freezer counter stocked with Cohen's gelato creations.

EXPAND Inside Bici. Linnea Covingtona

"It's like bartending with milk and sugar," says Cohen, who has worked with cocktails for years. Coen started making gelato when he was a kid, using a 1980s Ben & Jerry's cookbook as his guide. Over the years he perfected the art, and now serves about sixteen flavors at Bici. Those currently include mint Oreo, Lady Gray (made with tea from a locally owned company), chocolate fudge brownie and candied bacon with salted caramel. Several of the creations are made with milk that has been steeped with herbs and/or tea.