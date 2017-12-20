 


The homemade gelato offerings at Bici, the market next to there...
The homemade gelato offerings at Bici, the market next to there...
Linnea Covingtona

There... Launches Bici and Fresh-Made Gelato In LoHi

Linnea Covington | December 20, 2017 | 9:11am
Tucked beneath a modern residential building in LoHi resides there..., a restaurant that now serves fresh gelato and pantry goods through its newly christened market, Bici. The idea, says co-owner Oren Cohen, is to provide staples to the neighborhood that include milk, canned beans, chips, dried pasta and an array of housemade "adult snack food": hummus, roasted nuts and dipping sauces, for example. It also includes a whole freezer counter stocked with Cohen's gelato creations.

Inside Bici.
Inside Bici.
Linnea Covingtona

"It's like bartending with milk and sugar," says Cohen, who has worked with cocktails for years. Coen started making gelato when he was a kid, using a 1980s Ben & Jerry's cookbook as his guide. Over the years he perfected the art, and now serves about sixteen flavors at Bici. Those currently include mint Oreo, Lady Gray (made with tea from a locally owned company), chocolate fudge brownie and candied bacon with salted caramel. Several of the creations are made with milk that has been steeped with herbs and/or tea.

"I call them my homebrew versions [of gelato]," he says. "You want it tender and fresh; you don't it sitting around for months."

Now guests heading to there... will go through the Bici door to be seated.
Now guests heading to there... will go through the Bici door to be seated.
Linnea Covingtona

And, if you're looking to go beyond the basic cup of creamy delight, try a kombucha float made with Boulder's Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha and strawberry hibiscus gelato. In the near future, Cohen plans on also making boozy floats and pairing his creations with alcohol. Guests can order at the counter for gelato to-go, sit at the community table (when its not being used by there... customers) or get a scoop for dessert while dining in the restaurant.

If the Bici space looks familiar, it's because the concept isn't entirely new. Before the owners gave it that name (which means "bicycle" in Italian), it was the Wheelbench Market, a place for locals to pick up groceries and prepared meals to take home and reheat. After running that shop for a little over a year, owners Cohen, Andrew Tyler and Enrique Margulis decided that dinner would be the job of the restaurant and the market space would focus on gelato. It's also becoming the new entryway for there..., where guests will soon find the hostess stand.

Bici, in the same location The Wheelbench Market once was, is part of there... and now serves gelato as well as pantry staples.
Bici, in the same location The Wheelbench Market once was, is part of there... and now serves gelato as well as pantry staples.
Linnea Covingtona
There... owners
There... owners
Linnea Covingtona
Stacks of to-go gelato from Bici.
Stacks of to-go gelato from Bici.
Linnea Covingtona
The book that inspired Cohen to start making gelato back when he was a kid.
The book that inspired Cohen to start making gelato back when he was a kid.
Linnea Covingtona
The corner space that separates there... from Bici.
The corner space that separates there... from Bici.
Linnea Covingtona
Bici, part of there..., makes pies in house that you can order by the slice.
Bici, part of there..., makes pies in house that you can order by the slice.
Linnea Covingtona

While opening a gelato shop in December may seem a little crazy, the team behind this Telluride transplant doesn't see it that way, noting that it's just an extension of "focusing on producing everything in-house," according to Tyler. And, as it turns out, people want gelato no matter the weather.

Bici is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 10 a.m to midnight on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

 
Linnea Covington moved back to Denver after spending thirteen years in New York City and couldn't be happier to be home, exploring the Mile High and eating as much as possible, especially when it involves pizza or ice cream.

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

