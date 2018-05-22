These Producers Are Blurring the Lines Between Beer and Wine

Beer is beer, and wine is wine, but thanks to some adventurous Colorado breweries and wineries these two distinct beverage worlds are meeting in some very tasty combinations. Wineries and cideries are experimenting with hops typically reserved for beer, while breweries are incorporating wine must (the juice, skins, seeds, and stems of freshly crushed grapes) in their brewing process or aging their beers in wine barrels.

The simplest beer-wine hybrid is beer aged in wine barrels. My first taste of wine-tinged beer was at Banded Oak Brewing Company at 470 Broadway, which offers two such beers – a bière de garde aged in shiraz barrels and a Belgian-style beer aged in cabernet sauvignon barrels. The oak barrels impart a hint of flavor to the beers, primarily from the wood (but possibly a little from the wine remnants, too). Banded Oak beers are available in three- and four-ounce taster glasses perfect for the wine drinker accustomed to a pour smaller than the typical pint glass.

EXPAND Is this beer or wine? Black Project's Mach-Limit beers are a little of both. Krista Kafer

To taste the next level of beer-wine synthesis, head south a few blocks to Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales at 1290 South Broadway. The Mach-Limit series, available on tap, is made from wine grapes and beer. Black Project's wort is cooled in a large square copper “coolship” fermentation vat, where it comes into contact with natural bacteria and yeast from the air. Once barreled and aged, the resulting beer is pleasantly sour. This golden, sour ale is then barreled with macerated Palisade grapes and further aged. The final product, says brewer Skip Schwartz, is a beverage that is 49 percent wine and 51 percent beer. “It’s the legal limit to which we can have wine and beer” and still be a brewery, he notes. It’s the mach-limit of beer.