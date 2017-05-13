These Ten Reviews Show What Being a Restaurant Critic Is All About
|
Housemade pastas are a specialty at Coperta.
Danielle Lirette
Restaurant critic Gretchen Kurtz takes restaurant reviewing seriously, so she always follows three important rules before pen ever hits paper (or fingers hit keyboard): She works anonymously, she eats at the restaurant she's reviewing several times, and she waits at least three months after a place opens before going public with her critique. The results? Fair, accurate and informed reviews that share with readers the full experience of eating and drinking at each establishment. Here's a compilation of Kurtz's last ten restaurant reviews, with photos by Danielle Lirette.
|
Colorado bass with romanesco, carrot and ramps at Il Posto.
Danielle Lirette
Il Posto at Ten Is a Real Reason to Celebrate
|
The black and blue elk plate at Arcana.
Danielle Lirette
Arcana Needs to Pare Back Its Mission and Keep Focusing on Its Menu
|
12@Madison shows off its skills with vegetables.
Danielle Lirette
Here's Why 12@MADISON Is Denver's Best New Restaurant
|
Pulpo a la Parrilla at Que Bueno Suerte.
Danielle Lirette
Por Qué? Que Bueno Suerte! Brings Modern Mexican to Old South Pearl
|
Sunchoke mezzaluna at Dio Mio.
Danielle Lirette
Dio Mio Rolls Out Some Superb Pasta Dishes in RiNo
|
An assortment of grilled oysters at Fish N Beer.
Danielle Lirette
You'll Get Hooked by Fish N Beer, a Real Keeper in RiNo
|
A message from Clyde: #eatthesepolentafries.
Danielle Lirette
Can Wine Make a Comeback at Clyde? So Far, the Glass Is Half Full...
|
Avelina's slow-cooked short rib.
Daniellle Lirette
Smart, Sophisticated Dining Makes a Welcome Return at Avelina
|
The Monte Christo sandwich at Steuben's.
Danielle Lirette
A Second Steuben's Lets the Good Times Roll in Arvada
|
Danielle Lirette
Related Locations
400 E. 20th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80205
7355 Ralston Rd.
Arvada, Colorado 80002
1550 17th St.
Denver, Colorado 80202
112 E 8th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203
3510 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205
3264 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205
1518 S. Pearl St.
Denver, Colorado 80210
1160 Madison St.
Denver, Colorado 80206
909 Walnut St.
Boulder, Colorado 80203
2601 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205
