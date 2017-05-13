menu

These Ten Reviews Show What Being a Restaurant Critic Is All About

Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 7:54 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Housemade pastas are a specialty at Coperta.EXPAND
Housemade pastas are a specialty at Coperta.
Danielle Lirette
Restaurant critic Gretchen Kurtz takes restaurant reviewing seriously, so she always follows three important rules before pen ever hits paper (or fingers hit keyboard): She works anonymously, she eats at the restaurant she's reviewing several times, and she waits at least three months after a place opens before going public with her critique. The results? Fair, accurate and informed reviews that share with readers the full experience of eating and drinking at each establishment. Here's a compilation of Kurtz's last ten restaurant reviews, with photos by Danielle Lirette.

Colorado bass with romanesco, carrot and ramps at Il Posto.EXPAND
Colorado bass with romanesco, carrot and ramps at Il Posto.
Danielle Lirette

Il Posto at Ten Is a Real Reason to Celebrate

The black and blue elk plate at Arcana.EXPAND
The black and blue elk plate at Arcana.
Danielle Lirette

Arcana Needs to Pare Back Its Mission and Keep Focusing on Its Menu

12@Madison shows off its skills with vegetables.EXPAND
12@Madison shows off its skills with vegetables.
Danielle Lirette

Here's Why 12@MADISON Is Denver's Best New Restaurant

Pulpo a la Parrilla at Que Bueno Suerte.EXPAND
Pulpo a la Parrilla at Que Bueno Suerte.
Danielle Lirette

Por Qué? Que Bueno Suerte! Brings Modern Mexican to Old South Pearl

Sunchoke mezzaluna at Dio Mio.EXPAND
Sunchoke mezzaluna at Dio Mio.
Danielle Lirette

Dio Mio Rolls Out Some Superb Pasta Dishes in RiNo

An assortment of grilled oysters at Fish N Beer.EXPAND
An assortment of grilled oysters at Fish N Beer.
Danielle Lirette

You'll Get Hooked by Fish N Beer, a Real Keeper in RiNo

A message from Clyde: #eatthesepolentafries.EXPAND
A message from Clyde: #eatthesepolentafries.
Danielle Lirette

Can Wine Make a Comeback at Clyde? So Far, the Glass Is Half Full...

Avelina's slow-cooked short rib.EXPAND
Avelina's slow-cooked short rib.
Daniellle Lirette

Smart, Sophisticated Dining Makes a Welcome Return at Avelina

The Monte Christo sandwich at Steuben's.EXPAND
The Monte Christo sandwich at Steuben's.
Danielle Lirette

A Second Steuben's Lets the Good Times Roll in Arvada

Enjoy a Roman holiday at Coperta.EXPAND
Enjoy a Roman holiday at Coperta.
Danielle Lirette

Coperta Could Be the Start of a Lovely Roman Holiday

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Coperta
More Info
More Info

400 E. 20th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80205

720-749-4666

copertadenver.com

miles
Steuben's Arvada
More Info
More Info

7355 Ralston Rd.
Arvada, Colorado 80002

303-830-0096

www.steubens.com/Arvada

miles
Avelina
More Info
More Info

1550 17th St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

720-904-6711

www.avelinadenver.com

miles
Clyde Restaurant
More Info
More Info

112 E 8th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203

303-861-4112

www.milehighclyde.com

miles
Fish N Beer
More Info
More Info

3510 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

303-248-3497

fishnbeerdenver.com

miles
Dio Mio Handmade Pasta
More Info
More Info

3264 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

303-562-1965

www.diomiopasta.com

miles
Que Bueno Suerte!
More Info
More Info

1518 S. Pearl St.
Denver, Colorado 80210

720-642-7322

qbsuerte.com

miles
12@MADISON
More Info
More Info

1160 Madison St.
Denver, Colorado 80206

720-216-0190

12atmadison.com

miles
Arcana
More Info
More Info

909 Walnut St.
Boulder, Colorado 80203

303-444-3885

arcanarestaurant.com

miles
Il Posto
More Info
More Info

2601 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-394-0100

www.ilpostodenver.com

