These Ten Reviews Show What Being a Restaurant Critic Is All About

EXPAND Housemade pastas are a specialty at Coperta. Danielle Lirette

Restaurant critic Gretchen Kurtz takes restaurant reviewing seriously, so she always follows three important rules before pen ever hits paper (or fingers hit keyboard): She works anonymously, she eats at the restaurant she's reviewing several times, and she waits at least three months after a place opens before going public with her critique. The results? Fair, accurate and informed reviews that share with readers the full experience of eating and drinking at each establishment. Here's a compilation of Kurtz's last ten restaurant reviews, with photos by Danielle Lirette.

EXPAND Colorado bass with romanesco, carrot and ramps at Il Posto. Danielle Lirette

Il Posto at Ten Is a Real Reason to Celebrate

EXPAND The black and blue elk plate at Arcana. Danielle Lirette

Arcana Needs to Pare Back Its Mission and Keep Focusing on Its Menu

EXPAND 12@Madison shows off its skills with vegetables. Danielle Lirette

Here's Why 12@MADISON Is Denver's Best New Restaurant

EXPAND Pulpo a la Parrilla at Que Bueno Suerte. Danielle Lirette

Por Qué? Que Bueno Suerte! Brings Modern Mexican to Old South Pearl

EXPAND Sunchoke mezzaluna at Dio Mio. Danielle Lirette

Dio Mio Rolls Out Some Superb Pasta Dishes in RiNo

EXPAND An assortment of grilled oysters at Fish N Beer. Danielle Lirette

You'll Get Hooked by Fish N Beer, a Real Keeper in RiNo

EXPAND A message from Clyde: #eatthesepolentafries. Danielle Lirette

Can Wine Make a Comeback at Clyde? So Far, the Glass Is Half Full...

EXPAND Avelina's slow-cooked short rib. Daniellle Lirette

Smart, Sophisticated Dining Makes a Welcome Return at Avelina

EXPAND The Monte Christo sandwich at Steuben's. Danielle Lirette

A Second Steuben's Lets the Good Times Roll in Arvada

Coperta Could Be the Start of a Lovely Roman Holiday