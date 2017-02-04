These Ten Restaurants and Breweries Will Open in 2017
|
Quality Italian will bring its mind-boggling chicken-parm pizza to Cherry Creek in late February.
Mark Antonation
The restaurant market is getting tight in Denver, but plenty of chefs and restaurateurs think there's room for more. Do you think we're oversaturated with new bars and eateries, or is there always room for more variety? Either way, these ten breweries and restaurants have announced their intentions to join the fray, some as soon as the end of this month. Keep reading for links to our original stories.
|
Good River beers were recently on tap at Ale House at Amato's.
Oasis Brewing Facebook page
Good River Beer Company Plans Brewery, Restaurant on South Bannock Street
|
Quality Italian will serve dry-aged steaks and Italian fare.
Mark Antonation
What to Expect When Quality Italian Opens in the Halcyon Hotel
|
Smokin Yard's will soon be smokin' up the Yard on Santa Fe.
Mark Antonation
Idaho Springs Barbecue Joint Comes to the Yard on Santa Fe
|
Coming soon to Denver. Really.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack Signs for Spot at 30th and Larimer Streets
|
Oasis Brewing will open inside a former church built in 1931.
Jonathan Shikes
Oasis Brewing Will Rise Again Inside Historic Highlands Square Church
|
Rooster & Moon is closed, but 8th Day Coffeehouse may be taking its place.
Lindsey Bartlett
Eighth Day Coffeehouse Hopes to Land Rooster & Moon Space, Employ At-Risk Women
|
Mell's Cheese will soon become Crepes ’n Crepes.
Mark Antonation
Former Mell's Cheese Space to Become a Third Crepes ’n Crepes
|
Whole Spanish shrimp are a glimpse into Ultreia's menu.
Courtesy of Ultreia
New Chefs Join Jennifer Jasinski's Team Ahead of Ultreia Opening
|
McCormick's Fish House occupied this corner for thirty years, but it will soon become Urban Farmer.
Westword
McCormick's Closes at the Oxford Hotel; Space Will Become Urban Farmer
|
The raw ingredients for baked goods from Just Be Kitchen.
Amelia Alpaugh
Related Locations
2364 15th St.
Denver, Colorado 80202
1701 Wynkoop St.
Denver, Colorado 80202
www.facebook.com/Ultreia-1637248149900551
241 Columbine St.
Denver, Colorado 80206
www.qualityitalian.com/location/quality-italian-denver
3000 Zuni St.
Denver, Colorado 80211
955 Bannock St.
Denver, CO 80204
1659 Wazee St.
Denver, CO 80202
