These Ten Restaurants and Breweries Will Open in 2017

The Twelve Biggest Denver Restaurant Opening Stories in January


Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 6:58 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Quality Italian will bring its mind-boggling chicken-parm pizza to Cherry Creek in late February.
Quality Italian will bring its mind-boggling chicken-parm pizza to Cherry Creek in late February.
Mark Antonation
A A

The restaurant market is getting tight in Denver, but plenty of chefs and restaurateurs think there's room for more. Do you think we're oversaturated with new bars and eateries, or is there always room for more variety? Either way, these ten breweries and restaurants have announced their intentions to join the fray, some as soon as the end of this month. Keep reading for links to our original stories.

Good River beers were recently on tap at Ale House at Amato's.
Good River beers were recently on tap at Ale House at Amato's.
Oasis Brewing Facebook page

Good River Beer Company Plans Brewery, Restaurant on South Bannock Street

Quality Italian will serve dry-aged steaks and Italian fare.
Quality Italian will serve dry-aged steaks and Italian fare.
Mark Antonation

What to Expect When Quality Italian Opens in the Halcyon Hotel

Smokin Yard's will soon be smokin' up the Yard on Santa Fe.
Smokin Yard's will soon be smokin' up the Yard on Santa Fe.
Mark Antonation

Idaho Springs Barbecue Joint Comes to the Yard on Santa Fe

Coming soon to Denver. Really.
Coming soon to Denver. Really.
Shake Shack

Shake Shack Signs for Spot at 30th and Larimer Streets

Oasis Brewing will open inside a former church built in 1931.
Oasis Brewing will open inside a former church built in 1931.
Jonathan Shikes

Oasis Brewing Will Rise Again Inside Historic Highlands Square Church

Rooster & Moon is closed, but 8th Day Coffeehouse may be taking its place.
Rooster & Moon is closed, but 8th Day Coffeehouse may be taking its place.
Lindsey Bartlett

Eighth Day Coffeehouse Hopes to Land Rooster & Moon Space, Employ At-Risk Women

Mell's Cheese will soon become Crepes 'n Crepes.
Mell's Cheese will soon become Crepes ’n Crepes.
Mark Antonation

Former Mell's Cheese Space to Become a Third Crepes ’n Crepes

Whole Spanish shrimp are a glimpse into Ultreia's menu.
Whole Spanish shrimp are a glimpse into Ultreia's menu.
Courtesy of Ultreia

New Chefs Join Jennifer Jasinski's Team Ahead of Ultreia Opening

McCormick's Fish House occupied this corner for thirty years, but it will soon become Urban Farmer.
McCormick's Fish House occupied this corner for thirty years, but it will soon become Urban Farmer.
Westword

McCormick's Closes at the Oxford Hotel; Space Will Become Urban Farmer

The raw ingredients for baked goods from Just Be Kitchen.
The raw ingredients for baked goods from Just Be Kitchen.
Amelia Alpaugh

Just Be Kitchen Takes Over Former Mona's Space

