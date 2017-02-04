These Ten Restaurants and Breweries Will Open in 2017

EXPAND Quality Italian will bring its mind-boggling chicken-parm pizza to Cherry Creek in late February. Mark Antonation

The restaurant market is getting tight in Denver, but plenty of chefs and restaurateurs think there's room for more. Do you think we're oversaturated with new bars and eateries, or is there always room for more variety? Either way, these ten breweries and restaurants have announced their intentions to join the fray, some as soon as the end of this month. Keep reading for links to our original stories.

Good River Beer Company Plans Brewery, Restaurant on South Bannock Street

What to Expect When Quality Italian Opens in the Halcyon Hotel

Idaho Springs Barbecue Joint Comes to the Yard on Santa Fe

Shake Shack Signs for Spot at 30th and Larimer Streets

Oasis Brewing Will Rise Again Inside Historic Highlands Square Church

Eighth Day Coffeehouse Hopes to Land Rooster & Moon Space, Employ At-Risk Women

Former Mell's Cheese Space to Become a Third Crepes ’n Crepes

New Chefs Join Jennifer Jasinski's Team Ahead of Ultreia Opening

McCormick's Closes at the Oxford Hotel; Space Will Become Urban Farmer

Just Be Kitchen Takes Over Former Mona's Space

