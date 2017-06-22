Twenty-Two New Canned Colorado Beers for Summer 2017

Moped, from New Image, is just one of many new canned beers riding into town. New Image Brewing

It's summer! And summer means that it's definitely canned-beer season, bringing lots of portable new beers from nearly every brewery, big and small, old and new. Some of these are brand-new offerings, some are old beers that are being packaged for the first time, and some just have a new look.

But all of them are going to taste delicious over the next several months. Here are thirty new or newly-packaged Colorado craft cans to keep an eye out for, arranged roughly by style. Enjoy!

Canned beers from a suburban brewery. Lone Tree

Mexican Lager

Lone Tree Brewing, Lone Tree

Lone Tree Brewing re-branded its packaging over the spring, renamed a few of its beers and debuted some new cans, including Mexican Lager that hadn't seen aluminum before. This one replaces Lone Tree's Mountain Mama Helles in the lineup, while the Red Ale was formerly Acres O' Green Irish Red and the Double IPA was formerly Hop Tree IIPA.

Left Hand

Travelin’ Light Kölsch-Style Ale

Left Hand Brewing, Longmont

Left Hand rolled out a bunch of new bees this year in order to keep up with market trends — and it started canning for the first time last year. One of the newest is Travelin' Light, which has been around in a few places for a month or two, and in others just recently. The very light beer was made with pilsner and just a touch of acidulated malts.

Boulder Beer Company

Bump 'n' Rind

Boulder Beer Company, Boulder

This crushable 5.6 percent ABV Kolsch-style beer was brewed with watermelon, Mt. Hood and Tettnang hops. It is available now through September in six-packs.

Renegade

5:00 Bangkok-Style Afternoon Ale

Renegade Brewing, Denver

5:00 Bangkok-style Afternoon Ale is Renegade's regular 5:00 Afternoon Ale session ale brewed with lemongrass and ginger to give it a bit of Thai flavor and refreshing notes.

Great Divide

Roadie Grapefruit Radler

Great Divide Brewing, Denver

Brewed with natural grapefruit puree, Roadie is part beer, part juice. With a low ABV of 4.3 percent and an easy-drinking mouthfeel, it's going to be a popular summer beer.

Elevation

Wave Wheel Wit and four others

Elevation Beer Company, Poncha Springs

Elevation Beer's entire lineup of four year-round flagship beers — 8 Second Kolsch, Wave Wheel Wit, First Cast IPA, and Little Mo Porter — all hit cans in May. A new Pilsner should be out in June.

Station 26

Lemondrop Wheat

Station 26 Brewing, Denver

Lemondrop Wheat, which just hit distribution, is Station 26's first canned seasonal. Brewed with Lemondrop hops and a hint of lemon, the 4.5 percent ABV beer was also "crafted to reduce gluten," the brewery says.

Crooked Stave

Hop Savant, St. Bretta, Wild Sage

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, Denver

Hop Savant mixes the fruity, resinous flavors of Citra and Mosaic hops with some funk — in the form of Brettanomyces yeast — making for an unusually delicious combination. St. Bretta and Wild Sage are two of the breweries other flagships and are also made with Brett. All three will be in cans for the first time.

EXPAND New Belgium

Tartastic Lemon Ginger Sour

New Belgium Brewing, Fort Collins

Tartastic Lemon Ginger Sour, which is on shelves now, is New Belgium's latest attempt at an approachable sour. With aromas of lemon and lime, honey, white wine and ginger, this beer provides a "strong sourness initially, turning moderately sweet" and finishing with "very light bitterness," New Belgium says.

Ska

Pink Vapor Stew

Ska Brewing, Durango

Born in its Mod Project, a small brewery within Ska's brewery, Pink Vapor Stew, which just hit cans last week, is planned as a year-round beer. Brewed with beets, carrots and ginger, along with some Citra and Galaxy hops, Pink Vapor Stew is "a tropical medley of citrus and sour flavors blended together," the brewery says. And it's pink!

Grimm Brothers

The Griffin Blood Orange Hefeweizen

Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, Loveland

Grimm has brewed this beer before, but this is the first time the beer has been canned. A traditional hefeweizen with notes of banana, clove and pepper, this version benefits from the addition of blood orange, adding sweetness and depth.

Keep reading for more great canned Colorado craft beers...