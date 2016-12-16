menu

Three Apple-Based Cocktail Recipes From Denver Cider Experts

Meet the Men Who've Visited All 300 Breweries in Colorado


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Three Apple-Based Cocktail Recipes From Denver Cider Experts

Friday, December 16, 2016 at 1:13 p.m.
By Amy Thomson
Stem Ciders just perfected its Pommeau by aging the dessert wine in port barrels for twenty months.EXPAND
Stem Ciders just perfected its Pommeau by aging the dessert wine in port barrels for twenty months.
Amy Thomson
A A

We may be on the brink of a revolution when it comes to mixed drinks: the cider cocktail. While they’re far from a staple at local bars and taprooms, cider cocktails have consistently been top sellers at places like the Rackhouse Pub, where the bar always has at least one on the menu (thanks to neighbor C Squared Ciders). If you’re mixing at home, employing cider in a cocktail is a great substitute for soda water — making recipes not only inventive, but extra boozy and flavorful. As bars slowly start to add more apple-spiked drinks to the menu (like Euclid Hall's offering below), we've compiled the ingredients for three cocktail recipes crafted by local cider connoisseurs.

Euclid Hall's cider cocktail is named after rock guitarist Johnny ThundersEXPAND
Euclid Hall's cider cocktail is named after rock guitarist Johnny Thunders
Amy Thomson

Colorado Cider Company
2650 West Second Avenue
303-759-3560
“Whenever someone asks for something unique or off-the-wall, this is what I recommend,” Euclid Hall (1317 14th Street) bartender Tom Owens says of one of his top-selling drinks, Johnny Thunders. Available through the winter season, this beverage was created during one of the restaurant's cocktail labs, when the mixologists come together to taste-test and collaborate on new menu items. Colorado Cider Company owners Kathe and Brad Page approved of the concoction after a recent visit to the downtown restaurant and beer hall.

Johnny Thunders
1.5 ounces Old Overholt Rye
1 ounce. lemon juice
1 ounce simple syrup
1 ounce Horseshoes & Handgrenades red blend wine (or a similar blended red)
1 ounce Colorado Glider Cider
Garnish with a lemon

Stem Ciders just perfected its Pommeau by aging the dessert wine in port barrels for twenty months.EXPAND
Stem Ciders just perfected its Pommeau by aging the dessert wine in port barrels for twenty months.
Amy Thomson

Stem Ciders
2811 Walnut Street
720-443-3007
Pommeau is a dessert wine made from apples, and Stem’s second batch just hit the shelves shortly after Thanksgiving. Aged in port barrels for twenty months, the rich, dried-fruit flavor pairs well with champagne in a cocktail created by the Stem team — so you won’t find the drink for sale at any other bars. If you make it at home, pre-mix the Pommeau, juice, and a handful of fresh cranberries (they need time to infuse) in a classic Mason jar, so all you need to do is add the bubbly when guests tell you it's time for seconds.

Related Stories

Stem Pommeau Cocktail
3 ounces brut champagne
1 ounce cranberry-apple juice
2 ounces Stem Pommeau
Fresh cranberries

Garnish with the infused cranberries and a sprig of rosemary.

If you haven't added Becherovka to your liquor cabinet, the cinnamon liqueur featured in the above cocktail, you should.EXPAND
If you haven't added Becherovka to your liquor cabinet, the cinnamon liqueur featured in the above cocktail, you should.
Amy Thomson

C Squared Ciders/Rackhouse Pub
2875 Blake Street
303-898-7490
Bar manager Jessica Durr created this recipe as a possible winter cocktail for the Rackhouse Pub, which shares space with C Squared Ciders inside the Bindery on Blake, but it's not yet on the printed menu. Don't be afraid to ask for it, though, since Durr keeps all the ingredients on hand. Her inspiration started with Becherovka, an herbal liqueur with hints of cinnamon — think of a more classy and complex Fireball — that complements the ginger cider made by C Squared. All cinnamon and ginger fans should flock to this beverage; whether you like rum or not, you’ll like this.

C Squared Becherovka Cocktail
1 ounce of rum
1 ounce Becherovka
¾ ounce Dolin Rouge Sweet Vermouth
1 bar spoon of simple syrup
1 ounce C Squared ginger cider

Garnish with a lemon.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Rackhouse Pub
More Info
More Info

2875 Blake St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

therackhouse.com

miles
Stem Ciders
More Info
More Info

2811 Walnut St.
Denver, CO 80205

720-443-3007

stemciders.com

miles
Colorado Cider Company
More Info
More Info

2650 W. 2nd Ave.
Denver, CO 80219

303-759-3560

www.coloradocider.com

miles
Euclid Hall Bar & Kitchen
More Info
More Info

1317 14th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-595-4255

www.euclidhall.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >