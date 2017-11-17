Three Places to Satisfy Your Turkey Cravings Before Thanksgiving

Turkey isn't really a big deal most of the time, but as golden leaves crinkle underfoot and baking pies add wafts of cinnamon, apple and pumpkin to the air, images of a magnificent Thanksgiving feast enter our minds. Deli-style turkey can only substitute for so long before full-on Thanksgiving cravings set in, but thankfully, a few restaurants around town are offering turkey tastes with at least a few of the trimmings.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 1747 Wynkoop Street, stays true to its Texas reputation with something big and bold: the Turducken Burger, available through November 22. The patty itself is made with equal parts ground turkey, duck and chicken, topped with a dollop of cranberry sauce. Battered and fried green beans and onions give a taste of everyone's favorite holiday casserole (which for some reason disappears during the rest of the year), and a side of gravy comes along for your dipping pleasure. So where's the stuffing, you ask? Great question! No Thanksgiving dinner would be complete without it, so Hopdoddy made a stuffing bun to carry the meaty stack. Order it with some sweet-potato fries and you won't even need to make it to Grandma's house this year.

EXPAND Turkey, cranberry and Brie make for a good Thanksgiving trio at Vert Kitchen. Mark Antonation