Three Surprise Denver Restaurant Closings, Three Openings This Week
|
Jezebel's will become Senor Bear.
Cassandra Kotnik
Months after damage from a fire closed Rosenberg's Bagels and Delicatessen, the restaurant will finally reopen on October 16. But balancing out that and two other openings were several surprise closings around Denver. Keep readings for links to our coverage.
Closings:
|
Cold Comfort was closed on October 12.
Mark Antonation
Cold Crush Closed as Public Nuisance by Denver Police
Cold Crush, 2700 Larimer Street
|
Vita will become Low Country Kitchen.
Vita Facebook
Vita Has Given Up the Ghost in LoHi
Vita, 1575 Boulder Street
|
Jezebel's held last call last Sunday.
Jezebel's Facebook
Jezebel's Southern Bistro Closing Tonight
Jezebel's Southern Bistro, 3301 Tejon Street
Also closing: Small Wonder Food and Wine at 3489 West 32nd Avenue. Keep reading for openings and reopenings:Next Page
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!