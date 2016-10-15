Three Surprise Denver Restaurant Closings, Three Openings This Week

Jezebel's will become Senor Bear. Cassandra Kotnik

Months after damage from a fire closed Rosenberg's Bagels and Delicatessen, the restaurant will finally reopen on October 16. But balancing out that and two other openings were several surprise closings around Denver. Keep readings for links to our coverage.

Closings:

Cold Comfort was closed on October 12. Mark Antonation

Cold Crush Closed as Public Nuisance by Denver Police

Cold Crush, 2700 Larimer Street

Vita will become Low Country Kitchen. Vita Facebook

Vita Has Given Up the Ghost in LoHi

Vita, 1575 Boulder Street

Jezebel's held last call last Sunday. Jezebel's Facebook

Jezebel's Southern Bistro Closing Tonight

Jezebel's Southern Bistro, 3301 Tejon Street

Also closing: Small Wonder Food and Wine at 3489 West 32nd Avenue. Keep reading for openings and reopenings: