Three Surprise Denver Restaurant Closings, Three Openings This Week

Our Ten Best Italian Restaurant Stories Over the Past Three Months


Three Surprise Denver Restaurant Closings, Three Openings This Week

Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 7:18 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Jezebel's will become Senor Bear.
Jezebel's will become Senor Bear.
Cassandra Kotnik
A A

Months after damage from a fire closed Rosenberg's Bagels and Delicatessen, the restaurant will finally reopen on October 16. But balancing out that and two other openings were several surprise closings around Denver. Keep readings for links to our coverage.

Closings:

Cold Comfort was closed on October 12.
Cold Comfort was closed on October 12.
Mark Antonation

Cold Crush Closed as Public Nuisance by Denver Police
Cold Crush, 2700 Larimer Street

Vita will become Low Country Kitchen.
Vita will become Low Country Kitchen.
Vita Facebook

Vita Has Given Up the Ghost in LoHi
Vita, 1575 Boulder Street

Jezebel's held last call last Sunday.
Jezebel's held last call last Sunday.
Jezebel's Facebook

Jezebel's Southern Bistro Closing Tonight
Jezebel's Southern Bistro, 3301 Tejon Street

Also closing: Small Wonder Food and Wine at 3489 West 32nd Avenue. Keep reading for openings and reopenings:


