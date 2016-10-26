menu

Three Upcoming Lunch Options: Mister Tuna, Globe Hall and P.F. Chang's

The Doughnuts at Pikes Peak Summit House Rise to the Occasion


Three Upcoming Lunch Options: Mister Tuna, Globe Hall and P.F. Chang's

Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at 4:30 p.m.
By Westword Staff
This pork-collar sandwich was one of the offerings at Mister Tuna's last pop-up.
This pork-collar sandwich was one of the offerings at Mister Tuna's last pop-up.
Mark Antonation
Lunch is getting just a little better in Denver, starting tomorrow with a lunchtime pop-up at Mister Tuna and a sushi giveaway at P.F. Chang's. And one of our favorite barbecue spots will soon add Friday lunch. Keep reading for the details on all three.

Mister Tuna is opening for lunch — but only for one day.
Mister Tuna is opening for lunch — but only for one day.
Mark Antonation

Mister Tuna
3033 Brighton Boulevard
303-831-8862
Troy Guard's new RiNo eatery has been toying with the idea of adding lunch permanently and has already pulled off one lunchtime pop-up in September to test the waters. Mister Tuna will serve lunch again tomorrow, October 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu is heavy on roasted meats like rotisserie lamb and pork shoulder; the former gets made into a sandwich while the latter tops a burrito bowl. There's also a bison pastrami sandwich, entree-sized salads, midday cocktails and a dessert of the day. Reservations are recommended. If daily lunch at Mister Tuna sounds as good to you as it does to us, you'll be there voting with your dollars. 

Globe Hall will open for lunch on Fridays.
Globe Hall will open for lunch on Fridays.
Mark Antonation

Globe Hall
4483 Logan Street
720-668-8833
This dive bar/Texas-style barbecue/music hall combo in Globeville is only open four days a week and currently only serves lunch on Saturdays. But owner Jeff Cornelius is adding a few new draws to the already craveable destination just in time for Globe Hall's one-year anniversary. Beginning November 4, the bar and eatery will add lunch on Fridays, which will now include smoked wings and mac and cheese along with the usual favorites. And Cornelius also just rolled out a new Globe Hall food truck named Lil’ Betty (as the younger sister of the barbecue's enormous outdoor smoker named Black Betty), which will be hitting various events and festivals around town. Check Globe Hall's Facebook page for first-anniversary events and food-truck appearances.

Free sushi rolls are rolling out at P.F. Chang's on October 27.
Free sushi rolls are rolling out at P.F. Chang's on October 27.
P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's 
All metro locations
"Free" and "sushi" are two words you seldom hear together, but P.F. Chang's is changing that — at least for a day. All Denver locations of the Chinese restaurant chain are giving away spicy tuna rolls and California rolls tomorrow, October 27. The offer is only good in-house and can't be combined with any other deals (not even happy hour), but no other purchases are required. There's a limit of one free roll per customer, but no limit on the number of orders per table. The sushi giveaway starts at lunch and continues until closing time.

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

