Thump Brings Coffee to New Denver Health Building on Broadway

Thump Coffee, of Eugene, Oregon, opened its second Denver outpost earlier this month on the ground floor of the new Denver Health building at 601 Broadway. After six years at 1201 East 13th Avenue in Capitol Hill, the company decided it was time to expand, bringing the grand total to six Thump stores — two in Denver and four in Eugene. After more than a year of negotiations and construction, the coffee shop opened for business on April 6.

General manager Andy Lewis says the Cap Hill location has evolved into a European-style cafe, with lots of food and beverage options, which, according to Lewis, is a trend with coffee shops right now.

"With this [new] location, we wanted something smaller and more coffee-focused," the GM says. "We don't have any of the brunch options here, just baked goods, which are still baked at Cap Hill and delivered every morning."