Tommyknocker Brewery Switching Entirely From Bottles to Cans

Most craft brewery owners thought Oskar Blues was idiotic back in 2002 when the company became the first to regularly package its beer in cans. They said it destroyed the image of good beer and that it wouldn't work. But those brewers have all since come around to idea that good beer can be served from aluminum.

Not everyone panned the idea, though. In fact, Tommyknocker Brewery and Pub in Idaho Springs also tried to can its beer the same year, but things didn't go well with the equipment it was using and the company gave up. But not for good. In 2014, Tommyknocker briefly tried again, this time with a mobile canning company, before putting the project to rest a second time. Now, it looks like the third time may be the charm.

Last year, Tommyknocker bought its own canning line from Golden's Codi Manufacturing and the brewery plans to roll out its first cans of TK IPA and Pick Axe Pale Ale this month. The brewery plans to continue through the year, releasing all nine year-round beers and five seasonals in cans by the end of 2018.