Tom's Urban Closes Downtown, Will Still Open at DIA

This city's residents have always been hungry for more late-night options, and Tom's Urban 24, at a high-visibility corner of Larimer Square at 15th Street, opened to much anticipation in 2012. After all, the concept was created by Tom Ryan and Rick Schaden, who'd co-founded Smashburger in 2007.

But Denver diners apparently weren't quite as hungry for this particular late-night option as anticipated, and the restaurant dropped the 24-hour concept (and the 24 from its name) several years in while growing the brand with outposts in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Connecticut and Portland, Oregon.

On Sunday, May 27, the original Tom's Urban closed altogether. According to the company, the lease was up on the Larimer Square location and Tom's Urban decided not to renew.