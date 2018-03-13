Tony's on Broadway to Become New Food Hall From Stanley Developer

When Tony's Market exited its Golden Triangle location at the end of 2017, the neighborhood lost not only a high-end grocery store but a quick stop for ready-made breakfast and lunch items. Breakfast sandwiches and coffee fueled early risers, while lines usually formed around noon at the sandwich counter. The cavernous space has been vacant for almost three months now, but it won't remain empty for long: Mark Shaker, one of the developers behind the Stanley Marketplace, is replacing Tony's with a new food hall called Broadway Market, with plans to debut in late summer.

Demolition has already begun on the interior of 950 Broadway; Shaker says the goal is to remove walls, dividers and the drop ceiling to open up the 15,000 square-foot space to afford views from end to end. Once that's complete, construction will begin to slot up to eight food and beverage vendors around the perimeter, along with a central bar, a stage for live music and two or three spots for such retail vendors as a flower shop.

Although food vendors have not all been selected, Shaker is using existing built-in kitchen equipment such as a pizza oven, flat-top grills (complete with hoods) and a bread oven to help shape the vision. He also hopes to have an island sushi bar in the central space. Of the eight slots, one will devoted to a breakfast concept, he says.