Broadway Torchy's Liquor License Suspended Until October 29

If you're considering grabbing a beer or margarita to wash down your tacos at the Torchy's at 1085 Broadway, you'll have to settle for a fountain drink — at least until after October 29. The Austin-based eatery had its liquor license suspended for two weeks on October 16, so the place is dry for now.

A sign on the door notifies customers that Torchy's is currently a booze-free zone, and a second sign over the bar inside displays the dates when the place will be dry, a punishment for liquor-license violations.