 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
No beers or margaritas at Torchy's Tacos for now.EXPAND
No beers or margaritas at Torchy's Tacos for now.
Westword

Broadway Torchy's Liquor License Suspended Until October 29

Westword Staff | October 20, 2017 | 6:57am
AA

If you're considering grabbing a beer or margarita to wash down your tacos at the Torchy's at 1085 Broadway, you'll have to settle for a fountain drink — at least until after October 29. The Austin-based eatery had its liquor license suspended for two weeks on October 16, so the place is dry for now.

A sign on the door notifies customers that Torchy's is currently a booze-free zone, and a second sign over the bar inside displays the dates when the place will be dry, a punishment for liquor-license violations.

For those who just can't imagine enjoying queso, guacamole or Texas-style brisket tacos without an alcoholic beverage, Torchy's also operates outposts at 8505 East Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village, 8281 East Northfield Boulevard and 7159 West 88th Avenue in Westminster.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >