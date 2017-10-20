Broadway Torchy's Liquor License Suspended Until October 29

If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
If you're considering grabbing a beer or margarita to wash down your tacos at the Torchy's at 1085 Broadway, you'll have to settle for a fountain drink — at least until after October 29. The Austin-based eatery had its liquor license suspended for two weeks on October 16, so the place is dry for now.
A sign on the door notifies customers that Torchy's is currently a booze-free zone, and a second sign over the bar inside displays the dates when the place will be dry, a punishment for liquor-license violations.
For those who just can't imagine enjoying queso, guacamole or Texas-style brisket tacos without an alcoholic beverage, Torchy's also operates outposts at 8505 East Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village, 8281 East Northfield Boulevard and 7159 West 88th Avenue in Westminster.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!