From Tosh's Hacienda to the Denver Wrangler to Housing?

A string of restaurants and bars have taken on the space in a former church at 3090 Downing Street for sixty years, and most haven't had a prayer of surviving. But now that long, lousy run may be coming to an end.

The first, and most successful, was La Hacienda, founded in Five Points in the ’40s by the Mackintosh family. "Yes, a Scottish family making their nickels rolling tamales sounds a lot like a cat working as an astrophysicist, but there's quite a back-story here," Jason Sheehan reported in 2005, when he reviewed the restaurant. "The Mackintosh clan were early immigrants to Old Mexico, where they put down roots as ranchers. And they did well, if legend is to be believed, right up until the Mexican Revolution, when Grandpappy Mackintosh was shot down by Zapatistas trying to drive the foreign devils and hacendados out of their ancestral whatever.

"It worked, at least as far as the Mackintoshes were concerned. Salvador, one of the Mackintosh sons, fled north across the border into Texas and eventually landed in Denver, where he got a job boning ham for Armour Meats. The meatpacking job ended when Salvador got into a scrap with his boss. He entered into a tamal venture with the Gonzales family — locals with a name more suited to Mexican food — but bailed out less than a year later after another dust-up," Sheehan continued. "Finally, he and his family — wife Esther and seven children — got into the restaurant business on their own. Already two generations removed from the haggis and shortbread of his forebears, Salvador started La Hacienda, a takeout tamal enterprise that operated out of the Mackintosh home. From takeout in the kitchen to sit-down service in the front room, the business kept growing, and when the demand for Mackintosh tamales became overwhelming, the family hastily constructed a building on the front lawn of their home on Downing Street. This served as La Hacienda's base of operations until 1956, when Salvador sold it and moved operations down the street to an old church."