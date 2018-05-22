Tres Chiles Opens Breezy Mexican Eatery on Tennyson Street

The transformation of a Berkeley real estate office in an old Denver home into a modern Mexican restaurant took a little over two years, but Tres Chiles is finally open at 3900 Tennyson Street.

Tres Chiles was built by owner Nicolas Medina; the restaurant was unveiled earlier this month for soft openings but is now in full swing — just in time for warm spring weather. The dining room boasts rows of roll-up garage doors on the south and west sides, turning the space into one giant covered patio when the doors are up.

EXPAND The back half of Tres Chiles was an old two-story home. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Owner Nicolas Medina at the host station, which is built from the front end of an Indian Tata truck. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Tile accents liven up the bar. Mark Antonation

EXPAND A barbacoa burrito smothered in green chile will be familiar to northwest Denver neighbors. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Tres Chiles doesn't have a patio, but the entire dining room opens up when the weather is nice. Mark Antonation

The menu and atmosphere capture the best of the old Northside neighborhood and the current growth on Tennyson Street. The building is modern and breezy, fitting in well with new neighbors like Kazan Ramen Bistro and Vital Root across the street, but serving a menu that will feel familiar to neighbors. Tacos, smothered burritos, enchiladas, rellenos and fajitas are all there, with a few eye-catching extras along the lines of ceviche, aguachile, caldo tlalpeño (chipotle chicken soup) and bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with cheese.