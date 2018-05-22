Tres Chiles Opens Breezy Mexican Eatery on Tennyson Street

The transformation of a Berkeley real estate office in an old Denver home into a modern Mexican restaurant took a little over two years, but Tres Chiles is finally open at 3900 Tennyson Street.
Tres Chiles was built by owner Nicolas Medina; the restaurant was unveiled earlier this month for soft openings but is now in full swing — just in time for warm spring weather. The dining room boasts rows of roll-up garage doors on the south and west sides, turning the space into one giant covered patio when the doors are up.
The menu and atmosphere capture the best of the old Northside neighborhood and the current growth on Tennyson Street. The building is modern and breezy, fitting in well with new neighbors like Kazan Ramen Bistro and Vital Root across the street, but serving a menu that will feel familiar to neighbors. Tacos, smothered burritos, enchiladas, rellenos and fajitas are all there, with a few eye-catching extras along the lines of ceviche, aguachile, caldo tlalpeño (chipotle chicken soup) and bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with cheese.
At the bar you'll find a Tres Chiles beer made by De Steeg Brewing just down the street. Medina says that De Steeg will also be serving the mildy spicy beer, made with three kinds of chiles, at its brewery taproom.
Tres Chiles is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Medina adds that he'll see how these hours work for the neighborhood and adjust as needed in a month or two. In addition to the main bar and dining room, the restaurant also has a small private room upstairs available to book for special occasions. Call Tres Chiles at 303-477-2555 or visit the restaurant's website for more details.
