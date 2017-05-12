Troy Guard's Lucky Cat Will Close This Saturday

EXPAND This Cat just used up all of its lives. Mark Antonation

Lucky Cat is not so lucky; restaurant impresario Troy Guard's modern Chinese eatery in Lowry will close for good after dinner service on Saturday, May 13.

Guard's restaurant group released a statement earlier today stating that the lease is up at 7559 Academy Boulevard in the Hangar 2 development and that Guard made the decision not to renew so that he could focus on other restaurant openings. While he's losing Lucky Cat, which he originally opened as Bubu in February 2015 before changing the name and concept just over a year later, Guard is set to launch three new restaurants in the coming months. A third Los Chingones and a breakfast joint called Hashtag will open in the Stapleton Eastbridge shopping center (10155 East 29th Drive), and he'll also unveil FNG in West Highland, filling two vacant restaurant slots at 3940 West 32nd Avenue.

With so much going on in Guard's restaurant empire, you might need a quick recap of his current holdings. Here's the complete rundown:

TAG, 1441 Larimer Street. Guard's flagship restaurant will celebrate its eighth anniversary later this month.

TAG Burger Bar, 1222 Madison Street

Bubu, 1423 Larimer Street

Bubu, 303 16th Street

Los Chingones, 2461 Larimer Street

Los Chingones Belleview Station, 4945 South Newport Street

Guard and Grace, 1801 California Street

Sugarmill, 2461 Larimer Street

Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Boulevard

Los Chingones Stapleton, 10155 East 29th Drive (coming soon)

Hashtag, 10155 East 29th Drive (coming soon)

FNG, 3940 West 32nd Avenue (coming soon)

