Reader: Denver Doesn't Need to Import More Southern Restaurants

Next Sunday you could be eating fried chicken and pancakes at Tupelo Honey. Danielle Lirette

Southern food is big in Denver right now. But with all the local eateries frying up chicken and stirring grits, does this city need outsiders entering the scene? The folks behind Tupelo Honey think it does; the chain that got its start in Asheville, North Carolina, will open its first location west of the Mississippi right behind Union Station on May 2. But readers have mixed feelings about the fact that it's landing here. Says Sarah:

This southern girl is SO excited! They were always a go-to brunch spot in Asheville. Hope everyone in the Mile High is as excited as I am!



Not exactly. Here's Dwain's response to the news:



This place would be nothing more than an insult to the creative culinary fashions that Denver currently has to offer.

What do you think of Tupelo Honey joining the Denver dining scene? Do you plan to go? If you're hungry for chicken in the meantime, check our list of the city's eight best places for hot chicken.

