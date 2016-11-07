Twelve Bakeries That Will Fill Your Thanksgiving Pie Cravings

EXPAND You can't do Thanksgiving without pie — like this beauty from the Humble Pie Store. Mark Antonation

The Thanksgiving dinner table wouldn't be complete without pie — pumpkin, pecan, apple or cherry (although feel free to go weird, in the spirit of our pilgrim forebears). But most of us lack the time or skill (or both) to turn out a good pie. While you could hit your nearest grocery store for something to fill the pie void, with a little advance planning, you can get something made by hand by caring professional bakers. Here are ten great places in metro Denver to get your Thanksgiving pie this year.

Granny Scott's

3333 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

303-986-6240

Granny Scott's is ramping up pie production for the holidays with several flavors available. And the bakery will fill special orders — like a gluten-free crust or a favorite family recipe — as long as it has the ingredients on hand. The deadline for special orders is November 17, or November 19 if you're choosing from the shop's standard pie list. Pies can be picked up as soon as the shop opens on the day you request. Check Granny Scott's website for a list of pies and other details. Pro tip: Throw in a few of Granny Scott's empanadas with your order; they make a great appetizer for your Thanksgiving gang.

One of John Hinman's pies, as served at the Post Brewing Co. Danielle Lirette

Hinman's Bakery

4850 East 39th Avenue

303-287-3431

If you've been to the Post Brewing Company, you've probably tasted John Hinman's pies. Although primarily a wholesale bakery, Hinman's is building out a retail space inside its enormous Park Hill production facility. This year you can pre-order pies for pickup between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23. Hinman teamed up with Laws Whiskey House to create a Lawless Bourbon Pecan Pie ($26), but he'll also have Dutch apple, pumpkin, cherry and classic pecan available ($19 to $25). The bakery will also be taking orders for brioche pull-apart buns, sourdough batards, cranberry walnut boules, biscuits and a few other baked treats. Call or e-mail pie@hinmansbakery.com.

Hinman is also using his space as the headquarters of a new bakers' guild, where dues-paying members can sign up to use bakery and kitchen equipment. "I'm trying to get a real bakery and pastry community going here," he explains. If you're interested in joining the guild, give Hinman's a call. He already has a granola maker, chocolatiers and chef Jensen Cummings of Brewed Food using his commercial kitchen.

Humble Pie

The Humble Pie Store

3550 East Colfax Avenue

720-479-8690

You can't go wrong choosing a year-round pie shop as your go-to for Thanksgiving dessert. This year the bakeshop's pies include spiced pumpkin, chocolate bourbon pecan, salted caramel apple crumb, chocolate chess, apple blackberry lattice and gluten-free spiced pumpkin. Order your pies by midnight, November 20, on Humble Pie's website or at the in-store kiosk set up just for the holidays. Pickup days are November 22 and 23 at the drive-through station Humble Pie is setting up at the East High School Promenade across Colfax Avenue from the store. Pies come in two sizes and there's also quiche for those looking for a breakfast option, too. If you stop in at the store to use the kiosk, stay for one of Humble Pie's seasonal cocktails — and a slice of pie, of course.

Kitchen Table: BBQ & Comfort Food

1426 East 22nd Avenue

720-456-6967

The Kitchen Table is baking up pumpkin, sweet potato, raspberry chocolate, peanut-butter chocolate and Dutch crumb apple pies for your Thanksgiving feast. In fact, you can order a whole Thanksgiving feast with turkey and all the sides. Call the restaurant for details, deadlines and pickup times.

