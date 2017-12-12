A Dozen Denver Bars for Every Type of Holiday Drinker

Gird your loins and steel your livers: The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, bringing with it the attendant consumerism, family drama and, of course, drinking. No doubt you'll be making a few runs to your local liquor store for supplies, but this festive season is also a good time to find safe haven — or cause for celebration — in Denver's bars. And for that, we have a few recommendations, whether you're searching for a hideout from feisty relatives, need a salve after a stressful shopping trip or are caught in transit to some other city entirely.

For the Christmas enthusiast: Miracle on Little Raven at Wayward

1610 Little Raven Street

720-449-8300

If you're the person who starts playing Christmas music in October and trims the tree the second the Thanksgiving leftovers have been put away, Miracle on Little Raven is your holiday bar. Billed as an "immersive Christmas-themed cocktail bar pop-up," this limited-time green-and-red-bedecked speakeasy, whose entrance is inside of Wayward, doles out festively named cocktails, tricked-out egg nog, hot mulled wine, and a pair of shots: Nice (rum, peppermint and chocolate) and Naughty (bourbon and cinnamon).

TRVE Brewing

For the Grinch: TRVE Brewing

227 Broadway

303-351-1021

TRVE isn't inherently anti-Christmas, but this brewery, which has long catered to metalheads in its music selection, is a good antidote to they syrupy carols emanating from speakers all over town. As a bonus, TRVE shines in experimental fermentation techniques and mixed-culture sours — pours that seem especially tasty during the winter months.

Courtesy of Retrograde

For those looking to escape the relatives: Retrograde

530 East 19th Avenue

720-600-6358

Yes, you could skip into your friendly neighborhood dive bar to escape the frenzy of your visiting relatives, but you could also head to a hidden bar, one your family would have a hard time finding, even if they walked right past it. Retrograde is one such example, located behind a freezer door inside Uptown's Frozen Matter ice cream shop. Other possibilities include RiNo's Millers & Rossi (with an art gallery as a front), or the alleyway tasting room for Golden Moon Distillery out in Golden.

EXPAND A drink at the bar at B&GC is a welcome respite from the shopping crowds. Mark Antonation

For the Cherry Creek shopper: B&GC

245 Columbine Street

720-925-8598

Just dealing with the parking garage at Cherry Creek Mall is enough to drive us to drink — so a real respite is our play here. Head to the alley behind the Halcyon Hotel, where you'll find the entrance to B&GC. A quick descent through the building's unfinished hallways delivers you into a dark, soothing lair, where you can settle into a banquette with a well-executed cocktail. Whiskey takes the edge off, we find. Just note that you'll need a reservation; make it by calling 720-925-8598 after 3 p.m. on the day you're planning to stop by. Too much work? The Bull & Bush Brewery, a low-key brewpub with live jazz on Sunday night, is a short drive away.

Lone Tree Brewing via Facebook

For the Park Meadows shopper: Lone Tree Brewing

8222 Park Meadows Drive, Littleton

303-792-5822

Like most suburban shopping centers, Park Meadows is surrounded mostly by chains. While those will certainly do the trick in a pinch, if you're after something a little more inspiring, you might follow up your trip to the mall with a stop at Lone Tree Brewing, where you can put back a Mexican lager, a peach pale ale, a coconut brown or something seasonal. A rotating roster of food trucks supplies this brewery with eats, and every Thursday night brings trivia.

The Bitter Bar is a Boulder mainstay, and it gets better with age. The Bitter Bar via Facebook

For the Flatirons or Boulder shopper: The Bitter Bar

835 Walnut Street, Boulder

303-442-3050

Holiday shopping should come with a treat for you, and if you're up north, no better treat than a trip to the Bitter Bar, a Boulder cocktail institution that continues to get better with age. Proprietor James Lee and his staff function as a well-oiled machine, turning out stellar cocktails in a comfortable space that should erase the worries of even the most anxiety-ridden family Santa. There's not a single bad drink at this bar, but if you're a Manhattan enthusiast (or even Manhattan-curious), don't miss your chance to sip this one: Lee has exacting specifications for his iteration of this classic, and it truly is the best we've ever had, by a margin.

A post shared by Rino Yacht Club (@rinoyachtclub) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:05pm PST

For the person who needs a drink during the holiday booze run: RiNo Yacht Club

3350 Brighton Boulevard

720-443-1135

You've got to stock your bar at home anyway, and the Proper Pour, tucked into a corner of the Source, is an excellent place to get the job done. The shop curates a great selection of unusual wines and spirits, perfect for festive occasions. You may as well congratulate yourself for checking something off the to-do list with a drink, and you can do it here at the Proper Pour's sibling bar, RiNo Yacht Club. Belly up for a winter standard, or celebrate the season with a fancy drink made with rare spirits.

Mercantile is our go-to for a good glass of wine at Union Station. Mercantile via Facebook

For the Union Station travel-weary: Mercantile Dining & Provision

1701 Wynkoop Street

720-460-3733

There are a number of bars inside Union Station, with varying levels of formality. You'll probably need a reservation if you're after a seat at the Cooper Lounge, but you'll be rewarded with solid cocktails and a great view of the station from above. The Terminal Bar is significantly more low-key: Order your beer from the window, then find a seat in the midst of the holiday hubbub. If we're just off the train or looking to kill a bit of time before setting out for the airport, we pop over to Mercantile, where a great selection of wine, beer and cocktails awaits — with good bites to match.

In Concourse C, Root Down takes the edge off a delayed flight. Root Down DIA via Facebook

For the holiday traveler stuck at DIA: Root Down

DIA Concourse C

303-342-6959

Okay, okay. If you've flown through DIA even once in the past few years, you probably already know about Root Down's satellite location in Concourse C, where you can drink away your flight-delay woes in style. But consider this your periodic reminder that this is your best bet on C for pre-flight cocktails, as long as you have enough time to get to your gate. Grounded on Concourse A? ChopHouse is your jam. If you're stuck on Concourse B, head to the Lounge 5280 wine bar on the mezzanine, Elway's in the core, or New Belgium way out by gate B60.

EXPAND Bar Helix is a haven for Champagne enthusiasts. Mark Antonation

For the Champagne hound: Bar Helix

3440 Larimer Street

720-449-8587

When Kendra Anderson opened Bar Helix on Larimer earlier this year, she gave Denver a place to exercise hedonistic tendencies. Sometimes that means highbrow — there are a couple of ways to experience caviar here, for instance — and sometimes that means going low. Much of the Bar Helix food list is elevated junk food: chips and dip, tater tots, homemade pop-tarts with foie gras. All of it pairs well with Champagne, several selections of which are offered by the glass, split or bottle here. If you can't imagine this time of year without bubbles, this should be your go-to.

You'll be in good company day-drinking at Curio Bar. Danielle Lirette

For the person day-drinking away December: Curio Bar at Denver Central Market

2669 Larimer Street

Let's face it: December isn't the most productive work month of the year, which makes it easy to take a late lunch meeting — and then "work from home" for the rest of the day. Post up at the Denver Central Market, where Curio Bar sees a lively crowd all day long. You can supplement your cocktails with coffee and snacks and still look productive. We promise there will be a handful of freelancers and other remote employees doing exactly what you're doing: clutching beers while staring into their laptops.

EXPAND Occidental and sibling Williams & Graham will be open from 6 p.m. until midnight on Christmas day. Mark Antonation

For the Christmas Night drinker: Williams & Graham and Occidental

3160 Tejon Street, 303-997-8886 and 1950 West 32nd Avenue

Many bars in Denver close up shop on Christmas Day, but not the conjoined Williams & Graham and Occidental, which keep the excellently made cocktails flowing from 6 p.m. until midnight. The former is the more traditional cocktail bar of the two; the latter embodies the neighborhood bar vibe. Whether you need a break from festivities or don't celebrate the holiday that shuts down much of the city, either would be a good place to find yourself on December 25.

