Twelve Great Denver Neighborhood Bars Where You Can Wet Your Whistle This Weekend

EXPAND Every neighborhood needs a bar like Don's. Westword

Sarah McGill has been stopping in at neighborhood bars all over town for the past three months because, yes, she likes a good drink, but she also wants to help Denverites new and old navigate their way to some fine establishments — many of which have served their neighbors good cheer for decades. From tiny Jefferson Park to stretches of Colfax Avenue, here are a dozen neighborhood bars you can check out this weekend, with links to McGill's pub profile.

EXPAND Chris Utterback

A Neighborhood Bar Without a Neighborhood: Shelby's Bar and Grill

Eric Gruneisen

William's Tavern: Come as You Are in Uptown

EXPAND Jefferson Park Pub, on Eliot Street in the neighborhood bearing the same name, is one of the main attractions on a block that also houses a coffee shop and a Sexy Pizza. Sarah McGill

Jefferson Park Pub: A Neighborhood Bar in a Neighborhood You Never Knew Existed

The Watering Bowl is a great place to hang out with both dog and human friends. Sarah McGill

The Watering Bowl: Your Dog's Neighborhood Bar

EXPAND Named for its location on the corner of Colfax Avenue and Elm Street, the Elm is a local spot for the Mayfair and Park Hill neighborhoods in east Denver. Sarah McGill

The East Coast on East Colfax at the Elm

Ringing the buzzer inside the snug to get a drink, like an old Irish lady. Sarah McGill

The Irish Snug Spotlights Colfax History and Irish Traditions

Say "Cheers!" to your neighbors at Govnr's Park. Westword

At Forty Years, Govnr's Park Tavern Is a Neighborhood Sports Bar for the Ages

EXPAND Interstate Kitchen & Bar just celebrated seven years of serving up food and drinks to residents and tourists in the Santa Fe Arts District. Sarah McGill

Interstate Kitchen & Bar: Your Neighborhood Bar for Tinder Dates

Jake's Sports & Spirits Earns a Mile High Salute. Sarah McGill

Jake's Sports & Spirits: A Neighborhood Bar for Cole, RiNo or Simply the East Side

EXPAND Whether you call it Don's Mixed Drinks or Don's Club Tavern, this is one of Denver's favorite dive bars. Leah Bluntschli

Don's Club Tavern: If It Ain't Broke, Don't Fix It

The Satire's sign has been glowing for over five decades. Sarah McGill

Pete's Satire Lounge Keeps Old Denver Alive

EXPAND Kinga's Lounge doesn't lack Polish. Westword

Good Spirits Preside Over Kinga's Lounge, Colfax Avenue's Polish Haunt

