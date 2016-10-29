menu

Twelve Great Denver Neighborhood Bars Where You Can Wet Your Whistle This Weekend

Ten of the Denver Craft Breweries That Opened (So Far) in 2016


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Twelve Great Denver Neighborhood Bars Where You Can Wet Your Whistle This Weekend

Saturday, October 29, 2016 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Every neighborhood needs a bar like Don's.EXPAND
Every neighborhood needs a bar like Don's.
Westword
A A

Sarah McGill has been stopping in at neighborhood bars all over town for the past three months because, yes, she likes a good drink, but she also wants to help Denverites new and old navigate their way to some fine establishments — many of which have served their neighbors good cheer for decades. From tiny Jefferson Park to stretches of Colfax Avenue, here are a dozen neighborhood bars you can check out this weekend, with links to McGill's pub profile.

Twelve Great Denver Neighborhood Bars Where You Can Wet Your Whistle This WeekendEXPAND
Chris Utterback

A Neighborhood Bar Without a Neighborhood: Shelby's Bar and Grill

Twelve Great Denver Neighborhood Bars Where You Can Wet Your Whistle This Weekend
Eric Gruneisen

William's Tavern: Come as You Are in Uptown

Jefferson Park Pub, on Eliot Street in the neighborhood bearing the same name, is one of the main attractions on a block that also houses a coffee shop and a Sexy Pizza.EXPAND
Jefferson Park Pub, on Eliot Street in the neighborhood bearing the same name, is one of the main attractions on a block that also houses a coffee shop and a Sexy Pizza.
Sarah McGill

Jefferson Park Pub: A Neighborhood Bar in a Neighborhood You Never Knew Existed

The Watering Bowl is a great place to hang out with both dog and human friends.
The Watering Bowl is a great place to hang out with both dog and human friends.
Sarah McGill

The Watering Bowl: Your Dog's Neighborhood Bar

Named for its location on the corner of Colfax Avenue and Elm Street, the Elm is a local spot for the Mayfair and Park Hill neighborhoods in east Denver.EXPAND
Named for its location on the corner of Colfax Avenue and Elm Street, the Elm is a local spot for the Mayfair and Park Hill neighborhoods in east Denver.
Sarah McGill

The East Coast on East Colfax at the Elm

Ringing the buzzer inside the snug to get a drink, like an old Irish lady.
Ringing the buzzer inside the snug to get a drink, like an old Irish lady.
Sarah McGill

The Irish Snug Spotlights Colfax History and Irish Traditions

Say "Cheers!" to your neighbors at Govnr's Park.
Say "Cheers!" to your neighbors at Govnr's Park.
Westword

At Forty Years, Govnr's Park Tavern Is a Neighborhood Sports Bar for the Ages

Interstate Kitchen & Bar just celebrated seven years of serving up food and drinks to residents and tourists in the Santa Fe Arts District.EXPAND
Interstate Kitchen & Bar just celebrated seven years of serving up food and drinks to residents and tourists in the Santa Fe Arts District.
Sarah McGill

Interstate Kitchen & Bar: Your Neighborhood Bar for Tinder Dates

Jake's Sports & Spirits Earns a Mile High Salute.
Jake's Sports & Spirits Earns a Mile High Salute.
Sarah McGill

Jake's Sports & Spirits: A Neighborhood Bar for Cole, RiNo or Simply the East Side

Whether you call it Don's Mixed Drinks or Don's Club Tavern, this is one of Denver's favorite dive bars.EXPAND
Whether you call it Don's Mixed Drinks or Don's Club Tavern, this is one of Denver's favorite dive bars.
Leah Bluntschli

Don's Club Tavern: If It Ain't Broke, Don't Fix It

The Satire's sign has been glowing for over five decades.
The Satire's sign has been glowing for over five decades.
Sarah McGill

Pete's Satire Lounge Keeps Old Denver Alive

Kinga's Lounge doesn't lack Polish.EXPAND
Kinga's Lounge doesn't lack Polish.
Westword

Good Spirits Preside Over Kinga's Lounge, Colfax Avenue's Polish Haunt

Related Stories

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Don's Club Tavern
More Info
More Info

723 E. 6th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203

www.donsclubtavern.com

miles
William's Tavern
More Info
More Info

421-423 E. 17th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203

303-861-9813

www.williamstavern.com

miles
Shelby's Bar & Grill
More Info
More Info

519 18th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-295-9597

miles
Jefferson Park Pub
More Info
More Info

2445 Eliot St.
Denver, CO 80211

720-328-2982

www.jeffersonparkpub.com

miles
The Watering Bowl
More Info
More Info

5411 Leetsdale Dr.
Denver, CO 80246

720-441-2695

www.denverwateringbowl.com

miles
The Elm
More Info
More Info

5001 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80220

303-336-5763

www.theelmdenver.com

miles
The Irish Snug
More Info
More Info

1201 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218

303-839-1394

www.irishsnug.com

miles
Govnr's Park Restaurant & Tavern
More Info
More Info

672 Logan St.
Denver, CO 80203

303-831-8605

www.govnrspark.com

miles
Interstate Kitchen & Bar
More Info
More Info

1001 Santa Fe Dr.
Denver, CO 80204

720-479-8829

www.interstaterestaurant.com

miles
Jake's Sports & Spirits
More Info
More Info

3800 Walnut St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-295-3800

www.jakesdenver.com

miles
Kinga's Lounge
More Info
More Info

1509 Marion St.
Denver, CO 80218

303-830-6922

www.kingaslounge.com

miles
Pete's Satire Restaurant and Lounge
More Info
More Info

1920 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

303-322-2227

www.petesrestaurants.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >