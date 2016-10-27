Twelve (Mostly) Local Ideas for Treats for Your Halloween Party

Candy Corn ice cream from Sweet Action is available in pints for your Halloween party. Courtesy of Sweet Action Ice Cream

Like a kid scoping out the best trick-or-treating, we've gathered Denver's best treats, potions and boozy drinks to make your Halloween party a night to remember. Steer clear of being a basic witch with a bag of candy, and treat the ghosts and goblins to these favorites on Halloween. Psssst: There are even some gluten-free and vegan options for your ghoulish guests.

Bottle Shop 33 features Colorado fall seasonal beers perfect for any party. Courtesy of Bottle Shop 33

1. Colorado Fall Beers

Bottle Shop 33

1080 South Gaylord Street

303-722-2129

Bring the beer! Keep it local with these favorites: Denver Beer Co. Hey! Pumpkin, Tommyknocker Small Patch Pumpkin Harvest Ale, or Renegade Pancakes Maple Porter.

Stroll over to Bottle Shop 33, where the spiritual advisers specialize in helping customers find the right craft beer or boutique wine.

"Our goal is to demystify the process of making great cocktails and the right selection of beer or wine," says general manager Christina Mau. "We focus on the host and the home bartender, giving them everything they need to make and serve the same great cocktails at home that they get at their favorite bars and restaurants."

Ghosts and Bats crispy potato snacks from Trader Joe's. Wendy Nakajima

2. Ghosts and Bats Crispy Potato Snacks

Trader Joe's

661 Logan Street

303-318-7112

For an easy party treat, we had to include a few cult-status TJ's items on our list. To wow your crowd: Dunk the Ghosts and Bats chips in Caramelized Onion Dip, put out a platter of Mac & Cheese Bites or toast some Mini-Pumpkin Pies.

Cakeheads Bakery designs cookies in Englewood that are available at King Soopers. Wendy Nakajima

3. Halloween Cookies and Cakes

Cakeheads Bakery

82 Inverness Drive East

303-627-7301

Sherry and Brad Isroff started Cakeheads eight years ago, and now this Englewood bakery has achieved national success. Pick up their hand-decorated butter cookies, shaped like skeletons, pumpkins and ghosts, at King Soopers.

"Most bakeries have someone who bakes and decorates," explains owner Brad Isroff. "We have two teams that are either bakers or decorators. It's two sides of the brain."

Cakeheads decorators are specifically trained, starting with dots and lines and moving to more intricate designs. That's how the cakes can not only look good, but taste good, too. Check out the photo gallery for their custom-order cake masterpieces like the Haunted House, Halloween Brains and Frankenstein.

And don't forget the werewolf in your life: The Isroff's other company, Pawsitively Gourmet, sells homemade dog treats at local pet stores and Petcos nationwide.

Halloween box from Yours Truly Cupcake. Courtesy of Yours Truly Cupcake

4. Halloween Cupcakes

Yours Truly Cupcake

3047 Larimer Street

303-638-3528

Celebrate your spooktacular Halloween with boozy mini-cupcakes from Yours Truly. With flavors like Vampire Red Velvet, Chocolate with Candy Corn, Pumpkin, Ghoulish Vanilla and Champagne Pomegranate, the Halloween Treat Box doesn't trick around.

Walk up to the shop's window on Larimer Street or place a custom order for delivery Tuesday through Saturday. Yours Truly will be open for Halloween on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Halloween popcorn mix from City Pop Denver. Courtesy of City Pop Denver

5. Hocus Pocus, Witchcraft and Halloween Mix Popcorn

City Pop

1561 Champa Street

1-844-248-9767

Get your party popping! City Pop makes fresh, specialty popcorn with proprietary candy-coating recipes to turn the popcorn all shades of Halloween.

For the traditionalist, try Halloween Mix featuring orange- and blackberry-flavored corn. Get your sorcery on with Hocus Pocus, a potion of Dr. Pepper corn and blackberry vanilla, or Witchcraft, a mix of cheesecake, green apple and blackberry. And if you aren't tired of pumpkin spice this season, the caramel corn sweetened with nutmeg and cinnamon is like eating pumpkin pie.

Halloween homemade nachos feature sweet-potato tortilla chips with black and orange toppings. Wendy Nakajima

6. Orange and Black Halloween Nachos and Snacks

Make it yourself!

On Halloween, my family ate orange and black food as our pre-trick-or-treating ritual. A festive spread before the sugar high.

Carry the black-and-orange theme throughout your Halloween party with these colorful combos. It's easy: sweet-potato tortilla chips and black-bean dip, carrots and black olives with buffalo ranch, dark chocolate and dried apricots, grilled cheese on dark rye — you get the idea.

Keep reading for more Halloween party treats...

