Twelve Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, October 10-14

EXPAND Beer flights is about to take off from DIA. Bobo

This week you can sink your teeth into a couple of wine dinners, a free lunch prepared by a James Beard award-winning chef, or the last brews at Denver International Airport's Beer Flights. Keep reading for all the tasty details.

Monday, October 10

MiNDFUL is hosting its Fourth Annual Mother's High Tea, a tea party honoring women and mothers in the cannabis industry, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the McNichols Building. Activities include art tables, a postcard campaign, a nonprofit educational area and a photo booth. Find out more on the High Tea Facebook page.

This is the last day to enjoy the third Annual “Beer Flights” beer garden at Denver International Airport. It's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the plaza between the Jeppesen Terminal and Westin Denver International Airport. Tickets are available at the door for $10 and include a souvenir glass to taste ten, two-ounce samples of beer. There will be live entertainment between 4 and 6 p.m. Find out more at flydenver.com.

Frasca Food and Wine welcomes Ceretto for the restaurant's Monday Night Wine Dinner. These meals are $50 for four courses, with optional wine pairings ranging from $40 to $50. Call Frasca at 303-442-6966 for reservations.

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts celebrates Meatless Monday with an all-vegetarian cooking class. Learn to cook hazelnut gnocchi, wild-mushroom croquettes and more. Class starts at 6 p.m. and tuition is $89; sign up and learn more at cookstreet.com.

Tuesday, October 11

Thirty area butchers will hit the ice at the South Suburban Ice Arena to compete for a chance at $20,000 in the first round of the National Meat Cutting Challenge. Each butcher will receive ­­­­25 to 30 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one tenderloin and one ribeye; the winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks, with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time. The event starts at 10 a.m., and it's free to watch; for more information, visit texasroadhouse.com.

Keep reading for more culinary events this week.

