Twelve Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar September 19-23

The weather is getting cooler, the leaves are changing colors and the days are getting shorter, which can only mean one thing: Oktoberfest! Fall brings a bounty of beer-drinking, as well as festivals and dinners featuring local harvests. Here are the twelve tastiest events on this week's culinary calendar.

Monday, September 19

Bistro Vendome will screen Chocolat at this month's Monday Movie Night. The evening includes a three-course prix-fixe menu; the film rolls at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45; call 303-825-3232.

Frasca Food and Wine welcomes Christian Troy of Indie Wineries for this week's Monday Night Wine Dinner, a $50 four-course meal, with optional wine pairings ranging from $40 to $50. Call Frasca at 303-442-6966 for reservations.

Tuesday, September 20

Today is National Punch Day, and what better place to celebrate than Punch Bowl Social? Today you can get $8 punch flights, with four tea-cup servings of Punch Bowl Social’s most popular shareable beverages. For more information, call Punch Bowl at 303-765-2695.

Chef Paul C. Reilly and co-owner Aileen V. Reilly of Beast + Bottle are teaming up with the team at Sea to Table to host an Invasive Species Mutiny at the Bottle dinner, focusing on learning about — and eating —non-native foods. "These species are wreaking havoc on our ecosystem, and the best way to protect our delicate food system is to eat these predators,” says Paul Reilly. The dinner is $65 with optional wine pairings; make a reservation by calling 303-623-3223.

DSTILL shakes things up around town this week. Ken Hamblin

Wednesday, September 21

DSTILL will be raising spirits around the Mile High city starting today. The three-day celebration of American craft spirits will feature distilled spirit tastings, craft cocktail events, educational workshops and meet-the-maker forums, highlighting top distillers and bartenders from across the country. The fun kicks off tonight with DSTILL Rocks at the Bluebird Theater, and culminates with The Showcase at the History Colorado Center at 7 p.m. Friday. Get tickets and more information at dstill.co.

Thursday, September 22

Euclid Hall continues its beer-dinner series leading up to the Great American Beer Festival with special guest brewery Odd 13 tonight. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and is $65; get your ticket here.

Pasta Jay's in Lone Tree is holding a special farm-to-table wine dinner celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the Robert Mondavi Winery, starting with a reception at 6 p.m. The evening will feature a five-course, locally sourced meal with wine pairings for $75. Call the restaurant at 303-799-1800 for reservations and more information.

