Twelve Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar for Denver, September 6-10
Euclid Hall pours out the good times this week.
Jim Wills
The short work week doesn't mean a shortage of tasty events around Denver over the next few days. Today marks the start of Denver Food & Wine festivities, for example, and the culinary calendar also includes special dinners and cocktail competitions. Keep reading for the delicious details on the twelve tastiest events this week.
Tuesday, August 6
The twelfth annual Denver Food & Wine Festival brings a variety of culinary events to town, starting today and continuing through Sunday, September 11. Things kick off with tonight's Culinary Cinema Night, featuring a screening of For Grace and appearance by star chef Curtis Duffy at the Sie FilmCenter. The festivities through the week include a cocktail reception, Dinner Under the Stars, Rise and Dine brunch, and the Grand Tasting on Saturday, September 10. For tickets and a complete schedule of events, visit denverfoodandwine.com.
Carmine’s on Penn will be hosting a fundraising dinner for the Delores Project, which provides shelter for homeless women and transgender individuals, from 5 to 9 p.m. today. You can choose three courses from the restaurant's full menu for $45 per person, with $30 from each dinner and 50 percent of beverage sales donated to the Delores Project. For reservations, call Carmine's at 303-777-6443.
The Crimson Room's monthly cocktail classes take place on the first Tuesday of each month, from 6 to 7 p.m., when $30 buys admission to the class, two cocktails, tips on mixing up great drinks, recipes to take home to re-create the cocktails, and more. To save your spot in today's class, call the Crimson Room at 720-639-6987.
Wednesday, August 7
Backyard on Blake is holding a Rooftop Farm to Table Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. today. Dine under the stars on the rooftop deck at Backyard on Blake with locally sourced food, wine pairings and live music. Tickets for the dinner are $55 and include a bag of produce to take home; grab yours here.
Firenze a Tavola will be exploring Nebbiolo wines with guest speaker Angelo Rosalia of Brava Wines at a wine dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $58; call the restaurant at 303-561-0234 for reservations.
BookBar will host Vincent Tropepe, the celebrity chef dubbed the "American-born Gordon Ramsay," for a signing of his new book, In My Whites. Admission is free; find out more at 303-443-2227.
Thursday, August 8
Euclid Hall is preparing for the Great American Beer Festival with a series of beer dinners leading up to the big event. This week the restaurant teams up with Call to Arms Brewing Company. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and is $65; grab your tickets here.
La Loma, which won't move downtown until next month, is throwing a Broncos tailgate party starting at 4 p.m. today. The tailgate includes $8 Don Julio margaritas, $5 draft beers and $3 burritos, as well as a DJ, cornhole and giant Jenga. A shuttle will run to the game every twenty minutes. For more information, call La Loma at 303-433-8300.
