Twenty-Plus Tasty Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, September 16-18

Today is both Mexican Independence Day and National Guacamole Day, and R Taco is celebrating by serving up guac for a good cause. Head to any R Taco location and $1 from every order of guacamole you purchase will go to Littleton-based nonprofit Rachel’s Challenge, which teaches students and adults alike skills and strategies to combat bullying. Or you can celebrate Mexican Independence Day at Centro, which will be serving $4 tamales, $25 pitchers of margaritas and palomas, and $15 buckets of Corona. And there's much more on the culinary calendar this weekend; keep reading for the delicious details.

Friday, September 16

Explore Colorado's wine country during Colorado Mountain Winefest this weekend. The festival — which poured into Palisade yesterday, and will continue through Sunday — features tastings, pairings, tours and more. Ticket prices vary by event; check out the full schedule here.

As part of Denver Startup Week, Voodoo Comedy Playhouse will host "Green Giants: Little Stories of Mighty Food Brands," today at noon. You can learn the story behind the startups of six local businesses through ten-minute stories; get all the details here.

Parker Oktoberfest pours into O'Brien Park today, where you'll find the free fest all weekend long. The festival will feature German music, dancers, German food, beer, wine, other beverages, vendors and more. Get more information here.

The Clayton Moonbeam Harvest will be cooking for a good cause from 6 to 10 p.m. today. The event features twelve local chefs, each creating an original recipe including at least one fresh produce ingredient that is grown on the Clayton campus. Tickets are $150 and proceeds benefit the Clayton Early Learning City; purchase tickets at claytonmoonbeamharvest.org.

Starting at 5 p.m., the Terminal Bar Plaza Beer Garden in Union Station will throw an Oktoberfest celebration complete with live music by the Polkanauts, plus a bratwurst-eating competition with a New Belgium Cruiser Bike as the grand prize. For more information, click here.

The CherryArts Festival takes over the Stanley Marketplace this weekend, starting with a ticketed tasting tonight at 6 p.m. You can browse art from national artists, nosh on food from local restaurants and food trucks, and enjoy live entertainment. Tickets to tonight's tasting are $60 for general admission and $75 for early-admission VIP. Saturday and Sunday's festivities are free to attend. For more information, check out cherryartsstanley.org.

EXPAND Blue Moon is throwing a grand opening party today. Danielle Lirette

Blue Moon Brewing Company is celebrating the grand opening of its new brewery with a free bash with food, art, live music and beer starting at 6 p.m. The evening will feature performances by Grammy-nominated artist Mayer Hawthorne and Family of the Year. You'll get your first two beers free and can vote for the brewery’s first Community Created Beer while snacking on complimentary appetizers created by chef Roy Choi of Kogi food truck. To make sure you get home safely, you can also take advantage of discounted Uber rides, as well as free RTD passes. Register and learn more here.

Come celebrate the late Gary Lee Bomar during Garry Lee Days, which will bring together art, fashion, music, and more on South Broadway. The inaugural event gets rolling today with music from Pretty Mouth and the Trade-Ins starting at 8 p.m. at Gary Lee's Motor Club and Grub. The festivities continue Saturday with a full day of events, from 2 p.m. to midnight. Admission to the party is free, and money raised from a live art auction will benefit the MaxFund no-kill animal shelter. You can find more details on the event's Facebook page.

Old Town Lafayette's Art Night Out wraps up its 2016 summer season with a live performance by Ginga. The street festival, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m. tonight along Public Road from Emma to Cannon streets, highlights local bands, beers, food and more, and is free to attend. Don't miss your last chance for an artful night out; learn more here.

The first annual Breckenridge Wine Classic kicked off yesterday, and will run through Sunday. The festival features grand tasting events, seminars, pairings and more. Visit breckenridgewineclassic.com, for tickets and more information.

Snowmass will be popping bottles this weekend, too, during its Snowmass Wine Festival, which takes over the Village today and tomorrow. The two-day festival features a wine dinner ($135 per person) and a Grand Tasting ($85 early bird tickets, $99 per person at the door). Grab tickets and learn more here.

