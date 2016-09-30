Twenty-Plus Tasty Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, September 30-October 2

EXPAND Beers looking at you, kid. Danielle Lirette

With Oktoberfest season in full swing and the Great American Beer Festival just around the corner, you can expect to see plenty of suds around Denver this weekend — but there will be plenty of other libations pouring, too. At everything from sake to cider events, and even a few wine fests, Denverites will be hitting the bottle this weekend. And there will be plenty of great food to pair with those drinks. Keep reading for the details on 22 tasty events.

Friday, September 30

Illegal Pete's is hosting the first of what it hopes will be an annual golf tournament at Broken Tee Golf Course, starting at 9 a.m. today. The tournament is $120 per golfer, and includes eighteen holes, a cart and food after the game. Proceeds will benefit Veterans Expeditions; get all the details here.

The 29th annual Firefighter Chili Cookoff fundraiser will heat up Larimer Square today starting at 11 a.m. Firefighters from across the state will cook up their favorite green and red chilis, competing for the favor of judges — and the public. Admission is free; you can buy bowls of the good stuff. Find out more here.

The fourth annual Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week kicks off ten days of dining at altitude today. You can dig into a variety of prix-fixe menus and specials, all set at $20.16, through Sunday, October 9. For more information, including a list of participating restaurants, visit diningataltitude.com.

Today the third annual “Beer Flights” beer garden lands at Denver International Airport, where you can find it through October 10. The beer garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, on the DIA outdoor plaza between the Jeppesen Terminal and Westin Denver International Airport. Tickets are $10 and include a souvenir glass to taste ten, two-ounce samples of beer.

Explore the more scandalous side of Denver during the Clear Crawl this evening. Hop on the party bus and join Clear Intentions to crawl to three stops: Mell's Cheese, Cana Wine Bar and a burlesque show at the Clocktower Cabaret. Your $50 ticket includes snacks, drinks, a ride on the party bus and the show. You can find tickets and more information here.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is hosting a Colorado Beer Dinner at 6:30 p.m. today. You can enjoy Odell and Fort Collins Brewery beers paired with a three-course menu by executive chef Mario Hernandez. The dinner is $75; make your reservations by calling 303-796-0100.

The Great American Beer Festival starts October 6, but you don't have to wait — or fork over much cash —to celebrate Denver's favorite potation. Starting today, Denver Beer Fest takes over the city for nine days of beer-centric fun, including beer tastings, firkin tappings, bike nights, midnight beer breakfasts, beer dinners, brewery tours, brewer competitions, meet-the-brewer nights, tap takeovers, beer quizzes, street parties and more. Visit denver.org to get the full scoop.

