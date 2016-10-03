Twenty-Two Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, October 3-6

GABF pours into Denver this week. Danielle Lirette

The Great American Beer Festival pours into Denver on Thursday, October 6, and although it was sold out minutes after tickets went on sale, pre-gaming events are on tap all over town this week. But if beer isn't your cup of brew, there are plenty of other tasty events to sink your teeth into — including the end-of-season Civic Center Eats, Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week and National Taco Day! Keep reading for all the tasty details.

Monday, October 3

Frasca Food and Wine pours and explores the wines of Benanti for this week's Monday Night wine dinner. Frasca's Monday Night Wine Dinners are $50 for a prix-fixe, four-course meal, with optional wine pairings ranging from $40 to $50. Call Frasca at 303-442-6966 for reservations and more information.

The fourth annual Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week continues through Sunday, October 9. You can dig into a variety of prix-fixe menus and specials, all set at $20.16. For more information, including a list of participating restaurants, visit diningataltitude.com.

Guard and Grace is holding a Vega Sicilia wine dinner, with special guest Diana Kelley, director of the Americas for Tempos Vega Sicilia, at 6:30 p.m. this evening. Five courses with wine pairings will run you $400; save a seat by calling 303-293-8500.

Tuesday, October 4

Rebel Restaurant is teaming up with Ratio Beerworks for a punk-rock, comic book-themed Great American Beer Festival kickoff party. You can sip and sample a special menu paired with Ratio beers, while enjoying games and live music from Colfax Speed Queen. There will also be a punk-rock beer garden in the Rebel parking lot. The party runs from 5 to 11 p.m. and is free; costumes are encouraged. Go to the event's Facebook page for all the details.

R Taco will be celebrating National Taco Day today by donating 10 percent of Denver restaurant sales to the Food Bank of the Rockies. The chain will also donate $1 for each check-in on its Yelp page and local Denver Facebook pages. Select locations will have live entertainment, giveaways and more. Visit rtacos.com for more information.

Crimson Room's monthly cocktail class returns from 7 to 8 p.m. today, when you can learn all about Dutch-influenced cocktails. For $20, you'll get admission to the class, two cocktails, tips on mixing up great drinks, recipes to take home to re-create the cocktails, and more. To save your spot, call the Crimson Room at 720-639-6987.

Craft Days in Alley Ways brings more than twenty breweries to the Paramount Cafe today, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets to the beer fest are $20, and are available at Paramount Cafe. All proceeds will be donated directly to Denver's MaxFund no-kill animal shelter. Get the full scoop on the event's Facebook page.

This is the last week to dig into Civic Center Eats, so get your food truck fix while you can. Head to Civic Center Park between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. today, tomorrow or Thursday to take part. Click here for more information.

As part of Give Back Tuesday, Under the Sun will donate 10 percent of the entire day’s sales today to Motus Theater. Call the restaurant at 303-927-6921 for more information.

Today and tomorrow, TAG is holding back-to-back beer dinners featuring The Bruery and Surly Brewing company, respectively. Each beer dinner begins with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30. Reservations are $54; call TAG at 303-996-9985 to make yours.

Beers Made By Walking challenges brewers to let nature inspire their beers. Over thirty breweries have created beers using plants identified on trails near the breweries, and the results will be unveiled at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science today from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35, and can be purchased here.

Experience the magic of miracle fruit at The Inventing Room. The Inventing Room

Wednesday, October 5

As a kick-off to the GABF, The Kitchen Denver and TRVE Brewing are teaming up bring you a Swine Six Ways beer dinner. The wandering dinner will feature six pork-centric dishes paired with six TRVE brews. You can pig out from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $55, and can be purchased here.

Miracle fruit, a fruit that tricks your mind into thinking anything bitter or sour is sweet, will make its debut on The Inventing Room's menu starting today. A special miracle fruit tasting costs $10; it includes a simple instructional card along with tastes of the miracle fruit, and citrus, jellies and yogurts that highlight the fruit. Call the Inventing Room at 303-885-2802.

Mercantile Dining & Provision is hosting a five-course paired beer dinner to kick off the GABF today. The dinner will be cooked by eight chefs from around the globe — including several James Beard nominees —and will be paired with beers from six breweries. Tickets are $150 in advance and $170 day of; make a reservation by calling 720-460-3733.

Zengo is holding its grand reopening today. From 5:30 to 9 p.m. you can check out Zengo's new look while enjoying hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktails. Tickets to the event are $40 and include a $25 gift card; purchase yours here.

