Two Pearl Street Establishments Combine As Yardbird Opens
|
Yardbird is now open in the former home of Black Pearl.
Westword
Black Pearl closed at 1529 South Pearl last summer, leaving a note on its website that read: "In partnership with friends, neighbors, and our fellow local restaurateur, we have an exciting new concept for our location." Just down the street, Gaia Bistro's days were numbered; the cottage-turned-eatery had been purchased by developers who have plans to redevelop the property. With Gaia looking for a new home and Black Pearl vacant, an appropriate solution for the Platt Park neighborhood has been found: Today Yardbird opened in the Black Pearl space, serving Gaia menu items for breakfast and lunch, with new dinner items that offer small-town, Midwestern appeal.
Gaia is the product of Patrick Mangold-White (the "fellow local restaurateur" in this scenario), who also runs Kaos Pizzeria and Uno Mas Taqueria on the same stretch of Old South Pearl Street. In 2014, Mangold-White told Westword that his "long-term plan is to do a chicken concept." Whether or not Yardbird is the result of that early planning, there's definitely chicken on the new menu, in the form of buttermilk-sage fried chicken, chicken-fried chicken and chicken pot pie. Other homey specialties include mac 'n' cheese au gratin, meat loaf, shrimp and grits, and a Thanksgiving dinner plate complete with turkey breast, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and spinach cream.
A long roster of breakfast dishes, from Gaia's croissant egg sandwich to a quartet of Benedicts, are being served all day, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Now South Pearl can have its Gaia and eat it, too.
Related Location
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!