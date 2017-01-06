menu

Two Pearl Street Establishments Combine As Yardbird Opens

Restaurant Roll Call for 2016: All the Openings and Closings in Metro Denver


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Two Pearl Street Establishments Combine As Yardbird Opens

Friday, January 6, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Yardbird is now open in the former home of Black Pearl.EXPAND
Yardbird is now open in the former home of Black Pearl.
Westword
A A

Black Pearl closed at 1529 South Pearl last summer, leaving a note on its website that read: "In partnership with friends, neighbors, and our fellow local restaurateur, we have an exciting new concept for our location." Just down the street, Gaia Bistro's days were numbered; the cottage-turned-eatery had been purchased by developers who have plans to redevelop the property. With Gaia looking for a new home and Black Pearl vacant, an appropriate solution for the Platt Park neighborhood has been found: Today Yardbird opened in the Black Pearl space, serving Gaia menu items for breakfast and lunch, with new dinner items that offer small-town, Midwestern appeal.

Related Stories

Gaia is the product of Patrick Mangold-White (the "fellow local restaurateur" in this scenario), who also runs Kaos Pizzeria and Uno Mas Taqueria on the same stretch of Old South Pearl Street. In 2014, Mangold-White told Westword that his "long-term plan is to do a chicken concept." Whether or not Yardbird is the result of that early planning, there's definitely chicken on the new menu, in the form of buttermilk-sage fried chicken, chicken-fried chicken and chicken pot pie. Other homey specialties include mac 'n' cheese au gratin, meat loaf, shrimp and grits, and a Thanksgiving dinner plate complete with turkey breast, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and spinach cream.

A long roster of breakfast dishes, from Gaia's croissant egg sandwich to a quartet of Benedicts, are being served all day, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Now South Pearl can have its Gaia and eat it, too.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Yardbird
More Info
More Info

1529 S. Pearl St.
Denver, Colorado 80210

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >