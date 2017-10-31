Ex-Elway's Chef Tyler Wiard Signs on to Helm Guard and Grace

Chef and steak expert Tyler Wiard didn't take long to find a new home after his departure from Elway's earlier this month. The TAG restaurant group, headed by chef/restaurateur Troy Guard, just announced that Wiard has joined the team as executive chef of Guard and Grace, the group's upscale steakhouse at 1801 California Street.

Wiard started at Guard and Grace a week ago and is in full learning mode. "Guard and Grace is a beast; it's a monster," he says. "And it would be foolish of me to do anything different right now. I'm training and enjoying it."

Wiard's looking forward to adding his own creative touches to the menu down the road, and to helping Guard continue to build his restaurant empire. "I respect him immensely for what he's done and for his passion and drive," Wiard says. "There's one word that comes to mind — tenacity — and for me, that's contagious."