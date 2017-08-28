Bistro Vendôme to Host Ultreia Menu Takeover

The Crafted Concepts restaurant group, headed by chef Jennifer Jasinski and partner Beth Gruitch, initially announced plans to open Ultreia, a Spanish-Portuguese "gastroteka" inside Union Station, just over a year ago, but permitting and design-approval delays have pushed the opening date well beyond the original schedule. In fact, the team just received the go-ahead to begin the buildout earlier this month.

Union Station falls under the watchful eye of the National Park Service, adding an additional layer of bureaucracy to the usual city and state approvals needed. But now that contractors are getting to work on the space, Ultreia should be ready to open in November, according to chef Adam Branz, who has for the past few years headed the kitchen at Bistro Vendôme, another Crafted Concepts restaurant.

But Branz and his crew are getting anxious to serve Denver some of the tapas and other plates they've been working on for the past few months, so they're taking over Bistro Vendôme (1420 Larimer Street) on September 14 and 15 as a preview of what's to come at Ultreia. "It's been a slow, somewhat painful process, so this will be good for our energy," Branz says of the long wait to get the new restaurant open.