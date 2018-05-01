Review: Ultreia Is Real Destination Dining in Union Station

Should you happen upon Ultreia during a rare moment of quiet, you’ll find an elegance befitting its home in historic Union Station. Beyond the gin-stacked bar lies a patio that’s like a scene from a Spanish plaza, with tables tucked around a fountain and flowers. Ornate wrought-iron stairs lead to the mezzanine, with tables perched like box seats at the opera. Inside, walls boast a mural of cows and peasants basking in soft, tree-filtered light, adapted from a seventeenth-century work in London’s National Gallery. Never mind that the artist was Dutch, not Spanish or Portuguese like the food on offer here. The effect is what counts, the complete and utter feeling of being whisked away. “When guests make decisions on where to spend money,” says co-founder/owner Jennifer Jasinski, “they want an experience.”

And what an experience it is. Ultreia, which bills itself as a “gastroteka,” vies for rowdiest of the five Crafted Concepts restaurants, and is nothing like the refined Rioja that Jasinski and partner Beth Gruitch opened almost fourteen years ago in Larimer Square. Here, tables on the wisp of a ground floor are often pushed together, making room for large groups that seem one gin tonic away from choruses of drinking songs. One night, a boisterous gathering began waterfalling drinks like they were at a bachelor party. Another group was tamer, but the combined energy (and the loud Gipsy Kings soundtrack) turned the dining room into an extension of the bar. The servers’ gift from the house — a glass of sherry in gorgeous cut-glass shot glasses — encourages such antics.

So does the menu, a mostly casual assortment of tapas and pintxos. Even if you’ve never been to Spain, never sat at a tapas bar pointing to something on the counter that you hope you’ll like, you know that finger foods are meant for fun and laughter and sharing, and you gladly play along. You happily pluck chorizo picante from wood cones and nibble it with Manchego. You crunch into ham croquettes and savor pork ribs that fall apart on contact for delightful bites of juicy meat and cumin-seasoned bark.