Under the Umbrella Adds Second Cafe and Bakery in the Baker Neighborhood

What kid doesn’t want a fresh, warm cookie after a long day at school? Under the Umbrella Cafe and Bakery will soon be serving up treats along with a breakfast and coffee menu at its second location in the heart of the Baker neighborhood beginning mid-October.

The building at 300 Elati Street that most recently housed Waffle Up sat vacant for only a couple months before Under the Umbrella moved in, after Waffle Up owner Tom McCarty decided to sell the brick and mortar location to focus on his food truck. McCarty is a regular at the original Under the Umbrella at 3504 East 12th Avenue in Congress Park and approached owner Jyll Tuggle to see if she was interested in taking over the Baker address. Tuggle has owned and operated UTU Congress Park for over a decade. “It’s really hard to say no to this space,” she says of the corner spot. “And it gives me a change of scenery after being [in Congress Park] for 12 years.” Never an absent owner, Tuggle will shift gears to focus on the new location and her girlfriend will step into the manager role in Congress Park.

Many things will be the same as the original location: the same name (no “two”), the same hours (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and same Pablo's coffee, Sterling tea and Bahkti chai. Customers can also expect Tuggle's housemade pastries too. Even the neighborhood vibes feel the same to Tuggle. “It’s similar to Congress Park because there’s an elementary school over there, we’re right off of two main streets, and we’re near a hospital,” she says from the new location as she watches through the window as a crossing guard helps kids cross the normally quiet intersection of Elati Street and West Third Avenue.