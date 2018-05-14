Th Union Station Farmers Market Is Back for 2018

On a cool and cloudy Saturday morning at 9 a.m., the Union Station Farmers' Market bell rang for the first time, officially opening the market's 2018 season. More than twenty vendors, new and old, comprising farmers, artisan food makers, chefs and bakers put up stands to peddle fresh vegetables, hot sauce, cheese, chocolate, pie and more.

EXPAND David Rippe, owner of Kiowa Valley Organics. Linnea Covington

In season now are green garlic, bright pink-red radishes, rhubarb, micro-greens, chives and tender early lettuces. Pea shoots were found at Boulder's Cure Organic Farm, as well as spicy greens like arugula. Micro Farms, an organization that brings together produce from tiny urban plots, had shiny sunchokes. Kiowa Organic Farms, out of Roggen, was the only farm in the whole market offering asparagus, the only vegetable they were selling.

Thanks to a greenhouse, the Denver-based teaching farm ACRES at Warren Tech had more variety than most, with bok choy, green garlic, rhubarb, beets and radishes making colorful appearances. And, new to the market and the farming way of life is Harlan Blynn of Topping Out Farms, a micro-green grower out of Globeville. Blynn was in finance before quitting that life to start his mini-farm company as a way to get more nutrition into his diet and to help bring access to good food in his neighborhood.