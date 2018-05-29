Ace Eat Serve Chef Thach Tran Springs Into Summer at the Farmers' Market

The Union Station Farmers' Market drew a crowd from the moment it opened on Saturday, May 26, and chef Thach Tran of Ace Eat Serve was among the shoppers. Instead of filling his own basket with local produce, the chef was looking for the perfect picks for the morning chef's demo, put on by the market in partnership with EatDenver.

"It's always fun to run around the market and buy stuff," the Saigon-born chef says, adding that being in the market is nostalgic. "My grandma had a noodle stall in an open-air market, and I did a lot of errands for her."

EXPAND Fresh asparagus from Kiowa Valley Organics. Linnea Covington

This time the chef wasn't really running around, but he did poke his nose into many of the stands to garner inspiration for the dish he would create. All he brought with him was his knives, rice paper, soy sauce, fish sauce, and his favorite ingredient of all time: crispy shallots.