Uno Mas Taqueria Takes Over $5 Buck Drinkery

Uno Mas Taqueria Takes Over $5 Buck Drinkery

Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 10:09 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
The $5 Buck Drinkery is no more.
The $5 Buck Drinkery is no more.
Lauren Monitz
A A

The sunny cantina at 730 East Sixth Avenue seems custom-built to draw taco lovers, what with its ample patio space and indoor-outdoor bars. Lime XS, a variation on the home-grown Lime chain that once had four outposts, made Taco Tuesdays work for a number of years, but then the owners decided to give a new name and concept a try, opening the $5 Buck Drinkery, in April. But that place dried up fast.

The area won't be devoid of tacos for long, though; an announcement of the imminent arrival of Uno Mas 2 is now up on the marquee in the parking lot.

The original Uno Mas Taqueria y Cantina opened at 1585 South Pearl Street in 2013; it was the third concept on the street from restaurateur Patrick Mangold-White, who also owns Kaos Pizzeria and Gaia. The upcoming Sixth Avenue taqueria will be the third place in town to land Uno Mas tacos, as Mangold-White now also runs Mas Kaos on Tennyson Street, which serves both Italian and Mexican fare.

Look for a quick turnaround of the new space, which shouldn't need much of an overhaul to get it into shape. As the Uno Mas Facebook page notes:

The whole crew has jumped in to help get us our second location open in the new couple of weeks. New paint, new signs, we’re super excited to be a part of the Alamo Placita neighborhood at 6th and Clarkson.

Uno Mas has become a neighborhood favorite at its original location for its list of tequilas, its smoked chicken, brisket and pork belly — and, yes, its Taco Tuesdays, a tradition we hope will continue at Uno Mas 2.

The space that once housed Lime XS and $5 Buck Drinkery will see Taco Tuesdays again.
The space that once housed Lime XS and $5 Buck Drinkery will see Taco Tuesdays again.
Mark Antonation
Uno Mas Taqueria y Cantina
730 E. Sixth Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80203

unomastaqueria.com

