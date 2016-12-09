Update: Denver Firefighters Douse Flames at Pasquini's on Broadway

EXPAND Kate McKee Simmons

Update: Pasquini's posted the following good news on its Facebook page this afternoon:



As you may have heard, there was a very unfortunate accident that occurred early this morning here at Pasquini's, luckily no one was injured and the fire was contained only to the original side leaving the newer addition to the restaurant undamaged. We are confident that we will have a fully functional kitchen with our full menu by Saturday evening. We would like to thank everyone for all their support throughout the years and everyone that has helped us through this unfortunate time. If you love or have loved Pasquinis in the past,please come show you support so future generations can enjoy the same food you have all grown to love.

Original post:

South Broadway was closed to traffic at Louisiana Avenue this morning as Denver firefighters rushed to put out flames at Pasquini's Pizzeria, a longtime neighborhood joint. The Denver Fire Department noted that there were no injuries on its Twitter page at 8:17 a.m. this morning.

Fire in Pasquinis Restaurant. Fire is out. No injuries. Crews remaining on scene for overhaul. pic.twitter.com/pLTF6Z78EF — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) December 9, 2016

A call to the restaurant yielded a disconnected phone, so there's no word yet on the extent of the damage or whether the Italian restaurant, family-owned since 1986, will be able to reopen soon.

Melinda Pasquini purchased the restaurant from her brother, Tony, in 2004; Tony operates two Tony P's locations, one in Uptown and one on West 32nd Avenue. While various permutations of the Pasquini's brand have come and gone in Denver over the years (including now-defunct locations in Cherry Creek, the Denver Tech Center, Park Meadows mall and East 17th Avenue a few blocks east of the current Tony P's), the South Broadway original has remained a stalwart of the Platte Park neighborhood.

