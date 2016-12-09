menu

Update: Denver Firefighters Douse Flames at Pasquini's on Broadway

Giot Dang Cafe Takes Over Former Vietnam Bay


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Update: Denver Firefighters Douse Flames at Pasquini's on Broadway

Friday, December 9, 2016 at 2:09 p.m.
By Mark Antonation
Update: Denver Firefighters Douse Flames at Pasquini's on BroadwayEXPAND
Kate McKee Simmons
A A

Update: Pasquini's posted the following good news on its Facebook page this afternoon:

As you may have heard, there was a very unfortunate accident that occurred early this morning here at Pasquini's, luckily no one was injured and the fire was contained only to the original side leaving the newer addition to the restaurant undamaged. We are confident that we will have a fully functional kitchen with our full menu by Saturday evening. We would like to thank everyone for all their support throughout the years and everyone that has helped us through this unfortunate time. If you love or have loved Pasquinis in the past,please come show you support so future generations can enjoy the same food you have all grown to love.

Related Stories

Original post:
South Broadway was closed to traffic at Louisiana Avenue this morning as Denver firefighters rushed to put out flames at Pasquini's Pizzeria, a longtime neighborhood joint. The Denver Fire Department noted that there were no injuries on its Twitter page at 8:17 a.m. this morning.

A call to the restaurant yielded a disconnected phone, so there's no word yet on the extent of the damage or whether the Italian restaurant, family-owned since 1986, will be able to reopen soon.

Melinda Pasquini purchased the restaurant from her brother, Tony, in 2004; Tony operates two Tony P's locations, one in Uptown and one on West 32nd Avenue. While various permutations of the Pasquini's brand have come and gone in Denver over the years (including now-defunct locations in Cherry Creek, the Denver Tech Center, Park Meadows mall and East 17th Avenue a few blocks east of the current Tony P's), the South Broadway original has remained a stalwart of the Platte Park neighborhood.

Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor and explores Denver's global food scene in the weekly Ethniche series.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Pasquini's Pizzeria
More Info
More Info

1310 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80210

303-744-0917

www.originalpasquinis.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >