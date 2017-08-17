Chris Starkus's Digital Diary: Bees, Biking and Backyard Chickens

In our Chef and Tell interview with Chris Starkus, the sustainability-focused Urban Farmer chef revealed that he brings his work home with him. After doing a little beekeeping for his restaurant, he built hives in his back yard, where he also maintains a large kitchen garden and a chicken coop. Now he shares photos of those hobbies as a window into his daily life.
|
Starkus rides to work a couple of times a week. "It's a great way to stay healthy," he says.
Courtesy Chris Starkus
|
Starkus educated the Colorado No Kid Hungry Impact Council on beekeeping.
Courtesy Chris Starkus
|
The Starkus family maintains a home garden.
Courtesy Chris Starkus
|
The Starkus family chicken coop.
Courtesy Chris Starkus
|
Always in Starkus's fridge: eggs (from the chickens), hot sauce and honey.
Courtesy Chris Starkus
|
Another glimpse of the rooftop beehives.
Courtesy Chris Starkus
|
Starkus plates dishes for a party.
Courtesy Chris Starkus
|
Starkus teaches technique at the seafood and charcuterie bar. "This lesson is on shucking clams," he says.
Courtesy Chris Starkus
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Starkus moved to Denver from Portland to run the Sage Restaurant Group's Urban Farmer at 1659 Wazee Street, which just opened in the Oxford Hotel. Hours are 7 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Find out more at 303-262-6070 or urbanfarmerrestaurant.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!