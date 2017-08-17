 


Starkus checks the Oxford Hotel rooftop beehives twice weekly. He plans to eventually use all parts of the hive — from comb to wax — in the restaurant.EXPAND
Courtesy Chris Starkus

Chris Starkus's Digital Diary: Bees, Biking and Backyard Chickens

Laura Shunk | August 17, 2017 | 5:34am
AA

In our Chef and Tell interview with Chris Starkus, the sustainability-focused Urban Farmer chef revealed that he brings his work home with him.  After doing a little beekeeping for his restaurant, he built hives in his back yard, where he also maintains a large kitchen garden and a chicken coop. Now he shares photos of those hobbies as a window into his daily life. 

Starkus rides to work a couple of times a week. "It's a great way to stay healthy," he says.EXPAND
Courtesy Chris Starkus
Starkus educated the Colorado No Kid Hungry Impact Council on beekeeping.
Courtesy Chris Starkus
The Starkus family maintains a home garden.EXPAND
Courtesy Chris Starkus
The Starkus family chicken coop.EXPAND
Courtesy Chris Starkus
Always in Starkus's fridge: eggs (from the chickens), hot sauce and honey.EXPAND
Courtesy Chris Starkus
Another glimpse of the rooftop beehives.EXPAND
Courtesy Chris Starkus
Starkus plates dishes for a party.
Courtesy Chris Starkus
Starkus teaches technique at the seafood and charcuterie bar. "This lesson is on shucking clams," he says.
Courtesy Chris Starkus

Starkus moved to Denver from Portland to run the Sage Restaurant Group's Urban Farmer at 1659 Wazee Street, which just opened in the  Oxford Hotel. Hours are 7 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Find out more at 303-262-6070 or urbanfarmerrestaurant.com.

Read our Chef and Tell interview with Chris Starkus here.

 
Laura Shunk was Westword's restaurant critic from 2010 to 2012; she's also been food editor at the Village Voice and a dining columnist in Beijing. Her toughest assignment had her drinking ten martinis and eating ten Caesar salads over the course of 48 hours. She still drinks martinis, but remains lukewarm on Caesar salads.

