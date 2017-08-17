Chris Starkus's Digital Diary: Bees, Biking and Backyard Chickens

In our Chef and Tell interview with Chris Starkus, the sustainability-focused Urban Farmer chef revealed that he brings his work home with him. After doing a little beekeeping for his restaurant, he built hives in his back yard, where he also maintains a large kitchen garden and a chicken coop. Now he shares photos of those hobbies as a window into his daily life.

Starkus rides to work a couple of times a week. "It's a great way to stay healthy," he says.

Starkus educated the Colorado No Kid Hungry Impact Council on beekeeping. Courtesy Chris Starkus

EXPAND The Starkus family maintains a home garden. Courtesy Chris Starkus

EXPAND The Starkus family chicken coop. Courtesy Chris Starkus

EXPAND Always in Starkus's fridge: eggs (from the chickens), hot sauce and honey. Courtesy Chris Starkus

EXPAND Another glimpse of the rooftop beehives. Courtesy Chris Starkus

Starkus plates dishes for a party. Courtesy Chris Starkus

Starkus teaches technique at the seafood and charcuterie bar. "This lesson is on shucking clams," he says. Courtesy Chris Starkus

Starkus moved to Denver from Portland to run the Sage Restaurant Group's Urban Farmer at 1659 Wazee Street, which just opened in the Oxford Hotel. Hours are 7 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Find out more at 303-262-6070 or urbanfarmerrestaurant.com.

Read our Chef and Tell interview with Chris Starkus here.